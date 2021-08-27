SEBRING — People wanting to visit with someone at the Highlands County Jail may want to budget in some extra time, or just sign in online.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that, due to community spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, jail officials have reduced the visitation hours to 7 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Monday-Friday, with no visitation on weekends or holidays.
Also, the lobby will be at half-capacity, with just eight video monitors available, to provide social distancing among visitors. The changes will stay in place until further notice.
When asked if there are more inmates who have contracted the virus, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said they are trying to keep it out, as well as reduce the spread in general.
In the first week of this month, the Sheriff’s Office announced 16 members of the organization had contracted COVID-19, five of those in the Detention Bureau. No inmates were positive at that time.
Last week, the number of deputies with COVID-19 had come down to six.
Meanwhile, the Highlands County Detention Center and the Highlands County Clerk of Courts Office, recently set rules to combat the spread of the virus, requiring anyone entering those buildings to wear masks.
People being booked into the jail must be masked immediately by arresting deputies or by intake staff, the order states. Inmates, as well as visitors to the jail, will be asked a series of questions to determine if they have any symptoms. Staff may use a thermometer to screen those suspected of having a fever, and nurses are not required to be present when the thermometer is used.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer John Guerra contributed to this report.