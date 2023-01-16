SEBRING — The Highlands County sheriff is reminding the public to lock their vehicles to prevent guns and other valuables from getting into the hands of criminals.
“In most cases, the suspects walk our communities and shake door handles,” Sheriff Paul Blackman told the Highlands News-Sun. “It is very seldom that they (suspects) pick the lock or break a window.”
He made the comments after his deputies on Thursday arrested two Lake Placid men for stealing guns from unlocked cars. The thefts occurred in the pre-dawn hours of Dec. 23 – two days before Christmas.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies charged Joseph Isaac Ibanez, 25, and 19-year-old Tayler Eddie Pereira with stealing a .308 Browning rifle, cash, and other items from vehicles in Avon Park.
Detectives tracked the progress of the burglaries after the owner of a stolen 2022 F-250 pickup truck gave them permission to access the vehicle’s GPS. The GPS gave the truck’s new location each time the two turned the truck’s ignition on and off.
Detectives also correlated the suspects’ location with cell-tower pings to the men’s phones. Ring security cameras on homes also caught the men entering cars, detectives said.
The security camera at a local Circle K caught the images of the men as they entered the store at 5:58 a.m. After leaving the Circle K, the two drove back to Lake Placid where they abandoned the pickup truck in an orange grove, police said.
Detectives interviewed victims of the car burglaries to determine what had been stolen.
The alleged thieves entered a 2012 Expedition and a 2002 Ford F-350, where they removed $2,300 in cash and a 20 gauge, over-under shotgun. They also entered a 2009 GMC Envoy and stole $5; and from another vehicle on Harnage Road, the two allegedly stole the Browning .308 bolt-action rifle valued at $1,200 and a 9mm Springfield Hellcat semiautomatic pistol valued at $900.
Police charged Ibanez and Pereira with the same crimes: grand theft of a vehicle; three counts of grand theft of a firearm; five counts of burglary of a conveyance; and second-degree petit theft.
Grand theft can bring five years in prison and grand theft of a firearm can bring 15 years in prison. Burglary of a conveyance can mean a five-year prison sentence.
The two suspects have a history of arrests for breaking into cars and stealing guns.
Ibanez, 25, was sentenced to two years in prison in 2015 and after pleading no contest to grand theft of a firearm in July 2020, he was sentenced to three years in prison, with 307 days credit for time served. He was originally charged with 16 counts of grand theft of a firearm in that case, but prosecutors dropped all but one charge after he pled no contest to the single charge.
Pereira was out on bond awaiting trial when he was arrested Thursday. He is charged in a series of car burglaries in Leisure Lakes in February that allegedly netted him a Ruger .380 pistol, more than $400 in cash, prescription Adderall, a ratchet set, a girl’s purse and wallet, and other items.
Court records show that he was to plead no contest on Jan. 23 to the February vehicle break-ins, including the grand theft of a firearm charge stemming from the Ruger theft.
The Sheriff’s Office public service program, #9pmroutine, is a nightly reminder to Highlands County residents to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock their vehicle doors, lock the doors to their residences, turn on exterior lights and activate all alarms and security systems.
The public might be surprised to know how often guns are taken from unlocked vehicles.
“I would say more times than not, if we have a burglary it is a burglary to a vehicle,” Blackman said. “So that is why we try to encourage folks to lock their vehicles.”