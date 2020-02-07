SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman delivered an update via video on social media about the Jan. 19 officer-involved shooting that happened in the early morning hours at 9207 Bridle Path. Blackman said that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement performed the investigation for transparency into the shooting that left Dustin Nealis dead.
Blackman said he felt the public had a right to know truth about what happened. Although FDLE issued a preliminary report, the sheriff stated he believed the account to be accurate.
The information was taken from the initial interviews with the deputies involved and the domestic violence victim involved. The deputy’s names and the female victim’s name have not been released. The woman was in the room when the shooting took place.
At 4:48 a.m. on Jan. 19 a 911 call was placed by a third party, who said they thought there was a suspected problem. They said Nealis had hurt a female in the house by hitting her and the caller wasn’t sure if he had a gun. The caller suspected Nealis was on drugs. The call was over five minutes, but Blackman said he played only the most relevant part of the recording.
HCSO deputies arrived at 5:10 a.m. The victim said Nealis hit her with fists and a handheld vacuum cleaner until she thought she would pass out. She told deputies that Nealis dragged her inside the bedroom while she screamed for help.
According to Blackman, Nealis had a history of violent behavior and even using weapons when he became angry. At about 5:37 a.m. deputies opened the home with a provided key and announced they were law enforcement.
Nealis allegedly said he had a hostage. Three deputies breached a locked pocket door and commanded him to exit the bedroom. Nealis told deputies he had a knife, which was later found to be a box cutter. After forcing their way into the bedroom, deputies found the woman who was held in front of Nealis as a shield with the box cutter to her throat.
A bean bag round from a gun did not stop Nealis. Blackman said the deputies felt they had no other choice but to shoot Nealis to save the life of the hostage.
He was shot with three rounds. Nealis died instantly.
The victim had multiple injuries and was removed from the situation.
The victim told deputies that she felt Nealis would have killed her if not for the intervention of the HCSO.