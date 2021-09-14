SEBRING — According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, 31 employees were out Friday with COVID-19, four of which were new cases.
The Friday number included 13 civilians, eight deputies, and 10 detention deputies, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
“The last positive test result we had was two weeks ago; that inmate is done with quarantine,” the Sheriff’s spokesman said.
On Friday, 10th Judicial Circuit officials met to discuss contactless inmate/counsel meetings at the jail, according to one meeting participant.
“This issue seems to get conflated regularly,” the Sheriff’s spokesman said. “The fact an inmate housing unit is under movement restriction does not equal a positive COVID test in that housing unit. We are operating the detention facility during a pandemic and trying to be as cautious as possible.”
Attorneys are warned which pods are experiencing illness, he said.
“We notify attorneys or any other professional visitor entering the facility which housing units are under a movement restriction.”
According to the spokesman, the jail restricts movement when inmates feel ill.
“If there are any inmates reporting feeling sick within a housing unit, we restrict movement into and out of the housing unit and monitor the inmates inside the housing unit more closely,” he said.
“We are restricting movement for cold symptoms, stomach bug symptoms, or pretty much any symptom of illness. Any inmate who asks to see the doctor or a nurse or feels the need to see the doctor goes to doctor call. If the doctor feels a COVID test is necessary, a test is conducted based on the physician or physician’s assistant’s order.”
The public should not assume coronavirus is present when inmate movement is restricted.
“In most circumstances, we are restricting movement based on an inmate or inmates reporting feeling ill, not based on COVID testing,” he said. “We know any illness symptom could be related to COVID.”
Jail staff wear masks and other protection when entering “movement-infected” pods.
“We do instruct our staff to take additional PPE precautions each time they enter one of those movement-restricted housing units,” he said. ‘But all staff are required to be masked in all housing units or when interacting with inmates in any housing unit regardless of whether there is a movement restriction or not.”
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, 10th Circuit Public Defender Howard Dimmig, Highlands County Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz, Highlands County Detention Bureau Commander Tim Lethbridge met Friday to discuss ways public defenders can safely meet with jailed clients.
Dimmig, worried about coronavirus in the jail, has banned his assistants from entering the detention center. That has led Estrada to postpone, or continue, some cases.