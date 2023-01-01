SEBRING — In the middle of 2022, just before Memorial Day, something strange happened to servers at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Access to data became blocked in what turned out to be a cyberattack. The Sheriff’s Office has recovered, but even seven months later, as the county starts a new year, some digital capabilities remain offline.
Anyone looking to search through current inmates for details on charges or bail amounts or trying to report a crime online though a desktop, laptop or mobile device still can’t do that.
“We’re having to rebuild from scratch,” said Scott Dressel, the sheriff’s public information officer, regarding the delay. “We’re waiting for outside vendors.”
Dressel said it’s slowed him down, too, as it has other staff members, since it’s sometimes much easier to pull information from the civilian-geared website than from several internal portals.
The inability for residents to report crime online or through a mobile device means they and a deputy must speak in person.
It’s not impossible, but in a world built on and dependent on digital communication, it slows things down.
Almost every other function affected by the attack has been restored, Dressel said, and there were many.
On Friday, May 27, any resident, deputy, employee or outside agency accessing reports on incidents, arrests or crashes discovered the computer system was down. Upon learning of a cyberattack that started shortly after midnight, sheriff’s officials had taken its digital database offline to prevent further damage.
In addition to the document system, email stopped working properly. Employees could send, but could not receive, and senders would not get a “bounce-back” notification when something didn’t arrive.
Fortunately, 911 Consolidated Dispatch did not go down, but access to information suffered. Sheriff’s officials said dispatchers had to find workaround methods, including pencil and paper, similar to a 1990s, pre-database system.
Within two weeks of the attack, local and federal officials identified the attack as ransomware, where hackers upload destructive programming into a system to encrypt and lock up data, then make a ransom demand.
The hackers, under the guise of an Eastern European cybersecurity firm “Quantum Ransomware,” offered to “fix” the problem, for $2.5 million.
Sheriff Paul Blackman would have none of it.
Not only would he not negotiate with terrorists, he said paying ransom would not guarantee restored systems. Rather, the group would follow up with more payment demands, he said: A bad use of taxpayer money.