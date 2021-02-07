Sheryl P. Liotta
Sheryl Pappalardo Liotta passed away surrounded by loved ones on Jan. 16, 2021. She died from injuries sustained in a car accident. Her loss was unexpected and the family is deeply shocked and saddened.
Sheryl was born on Dec. 7, 1969, to Anthony (Bud) and Carolyn Pappalardo, in Miami Lakes, Florida. She loved to spend time with her children and family, walk, play cards, work out, share a good meal and a good laugh.
Sheryl is survived by her parents; her husband Ralph of Boca Raton, Florida; her children, Samantha (Steve) Cherry, John (Amanda) Cherry and Rosario Liotta; stepchildren, James and Erica; her brother, Robert (Becky) Pappalardo, and grandchildren, Dominic, Bentley, and Clayton. She is also survived by an aunt, Cindy (Joe) of South Carolina; uncles, Ronald (Rhvonda) of Texas and Michael (Rebecca) of Louisiana, and nephew, Matthew of Atlanta, Georgia.
Contributions in memory of Sheryl Pappalardo can be made to Manna Ministries in Lake Placid, Florida.
There will be a private Celebration of Life service in Davie, Florida on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida, at a later time.