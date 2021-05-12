SEBRING — Shield Medical Group, the practice of Dr. Kulmeet Kundlas, is moving to its new home across the street from their current office. Their new location is at 4597 Casablanca Circle (service road off U.S. 27) in Sebring.
On Thursday, May 13, they are hosting an open house from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. to welcome the community in to visit with them. Stop by and meet the staff, view their beautiful new office and say hello. The new location will offer six state-of-the-art exam rooms and a Wellness Center. The Wellness Center will host educational classes, offer an Access site to apply for Medicaid and other benefits and be a resource center for all. For further information, call 863-236-9550.
Kundlas opened his first practice in Lake Wales, and added offices in Winter Haven and Haines City.
“Due to changes in healthcare practices, we decided to sell and were acquired by another company. The time was right and we were approached because of our quality and financial metrics scores, which were attractive to them. We moved from episodic care and split call system to a whole care model that we designed.
“We moved here and opened on March 19, which is special as it is my mother’s birthday. I wanted to be able to treat patients from my heart. My goal is to offer same day availability and be able to follow our patients if they are hospitalized or have a skilled nursing stay.”
They have a ‘phone a friend’ program to ensure certain patients in need are looked after. Once a week they are called and triaged with three questions. ‘How are you? Do you need anything medical (like medications)? Do you have any non-medical needs?’
“We want to be a connection point with our own people. This is not a scripted call and we follow through to meet their needs.”
The Kundlas family is focused on medicine. After raising their two children (Anmol and Ajay), who are in medical school, Dr. Kundlas’ wife, Manjit Kundlas, is now realizing her dream. She is pursuing her medical degree in the Caribbean at the American University in Antigua.
“The appeal of Dr. Kundlas is his commitment to the community,” said Angel Wiggins, a friend of the practice. “Patients love him. His Polk County patients drive here to see him. He helps feed families, sponsor kid’s sports teams; everything he does is from the heart. His vision is whole body health for all.”
“They come because he cares,” Wiggins said.
Shield Medical prides itself on quick, comprehensive, compassionate, cost-effective care. The “Shield” represents protection and prevention. “People trust us to be there for them. We pride ourselves on communication.”
They offer a dedicated phone line, which is answered by a real person and their patient portal provides online access to medical records and telemedicine visits. Patients are even provided with the doctor’s cell phone number.
While Kundlas shies away from recognition, his family is very much involved in philanthropy. Because Anmol and Ajay are attending medical school on scholarships, the family decided to use the money earmarked for their education to help others. Their first endowment was to the Judy Genshaft Honors College ($100,000) followed by the Morsani College of Medicine ($100,000) where the children attend school.