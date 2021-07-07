TAMPA — Volunteers are needed in: Hillsborough, Hardee, Highlands, Manatee, and Polk counties.
The SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) Program is currently recruiting volunteers to help Medicare beneficiaries in all five counties of our Planning and Service area. SHINE is a free, unbiased Medicare and health insurance, counseling and assistance program whose specially trained volunteers assist seniors in making informed health care decisions.
As a SHINE volunteer, you serve your community by performing at least one of the following functions – provide Medicare and health insurance information, counseling, and assistance, deliver educational presentations or speeches, distribute educational and promotional materials in your community, provide training and leadership to other volunteers or assist with general program support.
The Senior Connection Center supports its volunteers through a network of paid staff and volunteer local coordinators. The Department of Elder Affairs provides training and technical assistance. Volunteers also receive local mentoring and support from the Senior Connection Center. We also have opportunities in the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Task Force. SMP’s mission is to empower and assist Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers to prevent, detect, and report suspected health care fraud, errors, and abuse through outreach, counseling, and education. Volunteer Basic Training is currently being offered virtually through ZOOM throughout the year.
The rewards for volunteer service are plentiful. Since the Program’s inception in 1992, SHINE volunteers have helped Florida elders and their caregivers save millions of dollars, and they have brought peace of mind to those who needed guidance in understanding and accessing health insurance options.
To inquire about volunteer opportunities or to request SHINE services in your community, contact the Elder Helpline at 1-800-96-ELDER (1-800-963-5337) or visit us online at www.floridashine.org.