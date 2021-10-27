LAKE PLACID — Life does sometimes have its rewards. If you work long enough and hard enough, good things will come to you, as the old saying goes. Such is the case with Laura Shirley, the recipient of the 2021 Highlander Real Estate Person of the Year Award.
Shirley, who was born in Bartow, moved to Lake Placid in 1981. She has lived here for more than 30 years, enjoying the real estate business since 2004. Laura and her husband Tom are the owners of RE/MAX II here in the “Town of Murals.”
“It was amazing,” Shirley said of winning the award. “I absolutely did not expect it. I didn’t even know I’d been nominated until a little bit after. Somebody tagged me on Facebook, and I do get the newspaper so I did see that I had won. I don’t even know who nominated me. But I’m thrilled and I was honored and humbled and very grateful for it.
“You just have no idea. It is very gratifying. You work day in and day out on this job. I’m never without my phone. It sleeps next to my head. I do turn the notifications off at night, otherwise I’m up all night long, but I’m very accessible, pretty much 24/7, except for the few hours that I do try to get some sleep.”
What matters most to Shirley is her relationship with her clients. Realizing what a big step and financial obligation buying a home can be, she goes out of her way to ensure that her clients are happy with their decision to purchase a home.
“I’ve built my entire career since day one, being respectful and honest and upfront with my clients,” Shirley stated. “ And I did it not because I was thinking about building a career but because that’s who I am. It has come back to reward me many times over. Most of my business is from past clients.
“I’ve got one client in Miami who referred six people to me and every one of them have bought multiple homes from me.
“They respected me enough that they wanted their friends to use me. That’s what just speaks to my heart. It makes me want to try that much harder. It’s nice to get a call from someone who was referred to me and they say they heard I was the best. It just sparks a fire in me. I love that.
“Reputation is everything,” Shirley continues. “ If you don’t have that you don’t have a business. You truly don’t. It’s just as easy to do it the right way.”
One big reason for the housing boom is the current political climate, she said. Florida is seeing that first hand in regards to the housing market.
“It is insane. I feel that it has slowed down some. I’m not seeing prices rising like they were but we’re very stable and we probably could be doing more if we had more inventory,” Shirley said.
“I’m getting buyers from New York and California where I have never gotten buyers from those states. Used to be when I’d see a call from California I wouldn’t even click on it because I knew it would be a salesman. Same way with New York. That’s not the case anymore.
“If I’m home, I’m working seven days a week. I have been through the bad. I lived through the housing boom in 2005 and I know what it’s like to lose almost everything when the market takes a dive. I don’t expect this market to last forever, so I’m making hay while the sun shines,” she says with a laugh.
“I love, love, love what I do. I’ve been doing this for 16 years now. I’ve had my license longer, but I’ve been an active, full-time agent for 16 years. All of that has been in Highlands County.”