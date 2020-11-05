As this pandemic deepens, how are children handling it? If we adults find ourselves bewildered, confused, saddened and admittedly more than a little scared, how must children feel?
Early on, we saw big-eyed children tearfully trying to see around uncomfortable, unfamiliar face masks. Now they seem quietly resigned to wearing them. My heart aches that they have had to surrender to this. Worried parents speak eloquently about how the pandemic is “stealing” their children’s childhoods.
Will we have any pleasant memories of 2020-2021 when it is finally over? How will we remember this “moment in time” years from now? If we had money, we could try throwing money at the problem, but most of us are in much-reduced circumstances with no idea when, or even how, this will resolve. Too many of the simple pleasures we took for granted so recently are denied us now: holidays with parties, parades, decorations, the big things like trips to theme parks, the small events like casual family visits, play dates, even hugs and kisses no longer spontaneously shared. When it comes right down to it, it is the little things we miss most.
Maybe it is time for shoebox memories.
We have all heard the comment that children play more with the box it came in than the expensive toy inside. Few of us can afford expensive toys but we can deliver on that priceless, magical box. It really is possible to stockpile precious memories on the cheap.
All you need is a cardboard shoebox or a $1 plastic shoebox from a dollar store. Label the box with your child’s name and the year. Maybe get a new box every New Year’s Eve from now on, starting a new family tradition. Keep each box under a bed or on a low shelf, available to your child whenever he wants (or needs) to lose himself in comforting reminders of happier times. Help your child collect items to remind him of what was special, important, interesting that year. Make suggestions. Guide his choices. You can also contribute to a “memory box” each year – sharing the amusing things your child said, explaining his “take” on the world around him.
Include lots of photos, emails back and forth with grandparents, pictures of the family dog from puppy to maturity. Leave a notepad and pen (maybe even a small flashlight) in the box so it is handy when the mood strikes, making it easy for your child to jot down random thoughts, observations, ideas. I have always believed every one of us has at least one book in us. Perhaps this will be the starting place. Add favorite items, small toys, report cards, notes from teachers, coaches and others. Encourage your child to write about favorite family events, spur-of-the-moment day trips, surprise glimpses of small, wild critters passing through your rural backyard late at night when he can’t sleep either. This box can bring comfort to an anxious child.
Some day when “Johnny” has his own children, you can surprise him with a gift no one else can – childhood memories saved over the years of the little boy he was who grew into the man he is. Shoebox memories to share with his own children one day.
While you are at it, why not start your own memory box? Your grandchildren will be so glad you did.
Perhaps this is not as poetic as “saving time in a bottle,” but we can all save memories in a shoebox. It really is the little things that we hold close in our hearts, no matter our age. The subtle message for your children now is: Life goes on – this too shall pass.
Sam Heede is a Spring Lake resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.