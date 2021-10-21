SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake supervisors have taken on a new general manager. Chris Shoemaker has come in from Fort Myers to head up the special improvement district.
Shoemaker said he’s spent the last five years there as general manager for the Gateway Service Community Development District, a development district very similar in most respects to Sun ‘N Lake. It had 22 employees and water/wastewater utilities that served 4,500 customers over a 4,000-acre area.
This is not his first time in the Sebring area, however. Before his time in Fort Myers, he was in Sebring for nine years, he said, serving on the United Way of Central Florida Community and on the Planning and Zoning Commission/Board of Adjustment.
He hails originally from Clearwater, and his resume states he earned a bachelor’s in science degree from Florida State University in planning and resource management. He’s a certified district manager with the Florida Association of Special Districts, which awarded him the District Manager of the Year award in 2019.
What brought him back to Sebring, he said, is the rural lifestyle and pace. He said he sold his Toyota Camry and traded it for a Toyota 4-Runner.
“I always drove a truck here,” he said.
Shoemaker said he has some rebuilding to do among the staff of Sun ‘N Lake, given that certain staff members left prior to his arrival at the beginning of the month. Financial Officer Omar DeJesus has resigned along with Christian Hardman, who was the board secretary, records management officer and ADA coordinator for Sun ‘N Lake, and is now serving as the Avon Park city clerk.
Shoemaker took it as a good sign that Sun ‘N Lake always manages to have good people that other entities want to hire. He welcomes the opportunity to rebuild the team and start serving the people of the district.