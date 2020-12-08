SEBRING — Stephen Craig Sholtz, 28, of Lake Placid, was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with an Oct. 13 shooting. He is being charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
SPD Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart said Sholtz was picked up in Georgia and extradited back to Sebring. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, deputies there responded to a call in reference to a “wanted murder suspect from Florida” on the afternoon of Nov. 1. The deputies wrote in the report they found Sholtz hiding behind a door.
Hart did not know why he fled to Georgia.
Sholtz is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail.
About 5:40 p.m. at 755 Lemon Ave., Sholtz allegedly shot two men who were standing near a truck. One unidentified victim was shot in the buttocks as he ran away from the suspect and the other victim who received “multiple gunshot wounds.” The family of both victims invoked Marsy’s Law and the names are being withheld. The first victim was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased afterward. The other victim was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center where he was treated for a single gunshot wound and later released.
The surviving victim originally told investigators in a sworn statement that he did not see who shot him. However, the next day, the victim called detectives to change his story. The victim said he had a change of heart after he thought about it, since he had already lost his friend and “it was going to take time for him to heal from his injuries and if the subject moved out of the area, he would lose all the way around.”
The victim said it was Sholtz that shot him and he has known Sholtz since he was a boy. The victim picked Sholtz out of a photo lineup. The report states the shooting stems from an “incident” dating back to December 2011. The possible significance of that date is redacted.
Sholtz was adjudicated guilty on Nov. 18, 2010 for attempted first degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in jail. He was given credit for 400 days of time served. Sholtz was released from jail on Oct. 12, 2019.