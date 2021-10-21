SEBRING — Accused killer Stephen Craig Sholtz fired his defense attorney Wednesday, but was not able to convince the judge to replace that lawyer with a public defender.
Sholtz told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that he wanted to dismiss his defense lawyer, Yohance McCoy. McCoy, who was in the process of seeking depositions from witnesses who saw the shooting, told Estrada he would file a motion to leave the case.
Sholtz, who told Estrada that his mother had hired McCoy, asked for a public defender until he could hire a private attorney. However, when Estrada asked Sholtz under oath how much money he has in the bank, the defendant answered, “$8,000.”
That means Sholtz does not qualify as indigent and therefore, cannot be given a taxpayer-funded lawyer, Estrada told him.
He set Sholtz’ next hearing for Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.
According to his arrest affidavit, Sholtz was on Lemon Avenue in Sebring in October 2020 when witnesses observed him firing a gun at a white Ford truck.
Sholtz’ alleged victim, Corey Love, was lying on the ground below the open tailgate of the pickup truck. Meanwhile, a second victim, Sylvester Sims, was in the front seat of a nearby vehicle with a single gunshot wound. Love later died at Highlands Regional Medical Center; Sims was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center where he was treated and later released.
Sholtz is charged with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder and other charges.