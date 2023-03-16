SEBRING — A judge sentenced Naijah Benae Sholtz to 15 years in a Florida state prison on attempted murder charges Tuesday.
Moments before sentencing, Sholtz, 24, pleaded for mercy from Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden.
“I am with child; I am pregnant,” said Sholtz, who also has a 4-year-old child. “I like to say I’m sorry for what transpired, have mercy on me.”
Lisa C. Janes asked Sholtz if she had learned any lessons from her actions.
“I don’t have specific words for it, but it’s life changing,” Sholtz said.
The sentencing follows a series of pre-trial missteps by Sholtz that saw Derwin Callahan Jr., her codefendant in the beating and shooting of Willie Johnson in September 2021, released from jail on five years’ probation.
Sholtz was not the only one involved in the attack. Callahan actually fired the gun that injured Johnson’s hip, but Sholtz was charged as an accomplice. She pleaded guilty to attempted murder and battery in June in a deal that included her promise to testify against Callahan. When Callahan’s trial arrived Jan. 9, however, Sholtz reneged on her promise to testify.
Because there could be no trial, prosecutors then gave Callahan five years’ probation for aggravated assault, a lesser charge than attempted murder.
That left Sholtz as the remaining defendant in the Johnson shooting. She tried, unsuccessfully, to withdraw her guilty plea last month, which set the stage for Tuesday’s sentencing.
Johnson was in court to plead for leniency for Sholtz. Johnson told the judge that he had a change of heart after viewing a surveillance video of the attack. He now believes Sholtz was not trying to hurt him.
“She was trying to get Callahan off me; she was trying to help,” he told the judge.
Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz told Cowden that Sholtz was the one who instigated Callahan’s attack on Johnson, that Sholtz had driven Callahan to Johnson so he could attack him, and drove Callahan around Highway Park in an attempt to find Johnson after the shooting. Sholtz also drove Callahan out of town to Tallahassee where the two tried to flee from Leon County’s sheriff’s deputies.
“The only promise is you were to testify truthfully in the Derwin Callahan trial,” Cowden told Sholtz. “You informed your former counsel that you would not testify; you did not uphold your side of the bargain you struck with the state.”
Sholtz’s father gasped and left the courtroom after Cowden sentenced his daughter to 15 years. Other members of her family wept as she was fingerprinted and led away.