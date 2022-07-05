LAKE PLACID – Naijah Benae Sholtz, accused of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Willie Johnson on Sept. 16, 2021, pled no contest Wednesday.
Sholtz, who could get 30 years in prison, will be sentenced at a later date.
Pete Brewer, who represents Sholtz, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Wednesday that he and Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo settled the case.
Sholtz’ codefendant, Derwin Callahan Jr., is also charged in the shooting, which was caught on a security camera in the neighborhood. According to detectives, the alleged incident began when Callahan started arguing with Johnson about something Johnson allegedly said to Sholtz, whom detectives consider Callahan’s girlfriend.
Sholtz and Callahan both punched and beat Johnson to the ground, police say. Sholtz allegedly held the older man to the ground as Callahan retrieved two handguns from a nearby car. Callahan allegedly walked over to Johnson and fired once, hitting the victim in the hip. Johnson got up and ran off with difficulty and entered a house.
At that point, Callahan and Sholtz drove off in her Chevrolet Cruz automobile and drove across the state. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office put out a statewide alert for other law enforcement agencies to arrest them on sight. Leon County deputies spotted the car near Tallahassee, chased them down, and arrested them.
Leon County sent Callahan back to Highlands County but kept Sholtz until March, charging her with felony fleeing or attempting to elude police officers and criminal mischief. Sholtz was sent back to Highlands County to face the attempted murder charges, but the Leon County cases remain open.
As for Callahan, Estrada refused to give him bond on Wednesday.