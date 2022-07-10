Sitting around the campsite, we were settling in for a quiet evening after a fun afternoon hike. I sipped on my tumbler and regarded the woods in case a deer or turkey opted to strut by. It was so peaceful. I settled into my chair with a sigh, delighted for this respite and then it happened.
“Ouch,” I cried, swatting my leg. Regarding the slapped skin I saw a red dot. “Oh shoot, deer flies are out,” I murmured. Sure enough, a moment later I was smacking my arm. I felt a sting on my ankle. He smacked his own head. The offending bugger landed between us, and we both tried to get her at the same time, but she was too wily for our primitive efforts.
Deer flies, in the family Tabanidae, are an average size fly packing a nasty bite. You can easily identify them by their coloration and markings. Commonly referred to as deer flies – Chrysops cincticornis – have a mottled appearance on the wings and a striped body. If the offending biter is a bold yellowish hue with bright green and purple striped eyes, you’ve been nailed by the relentless yellow fly – Diachlorus ferrugatus.
Active during the summer and early fall, areas with moist undeveloped woodlands and standing water are preferable for the females to lay up to 1000 eggs at a time. Hatching within a week, just the thought of the onslaught of bites are enough to make you end your camping trip early. After hatching, larvae drop to the ground or into water. Nature, always adaptable and making effective use of her resources, has ensured there are aquatic, semi-aquatic and terrestrial larvae so that every habitat is utilized by one or another of these biting flies.
Larvae may take weeks to months to go through a number of life stages. Feeding on organic matter, earthworms or other larval forms of insects, these voracious “armored” wormlike creatures are a force to be reckoned with even in their youth. Pupating within several weeks’ time, after the adult emerges, females spend the next few months making life miserable for people as she ensures the perpetuation of her species.
Drawn to dark forms, carbon dioxide and movement, the female fly swoops in and uses her saber-like mouth parts to slash the skin of her host meal. Her saliva contains an anticoagulant which can cause serious allergic reactions in some people. Unfortunately, deer flies can also transmit bacterial diseases too as they feed between animals and people. For most however, it’s the pain experienced from that slashing “bite” that makes us recoil.
Active during the daytime throughout the late spring and summer, anywhere there is standing water you are likely to encounter these biting flies. While it’s difficult to avoid them, insect repellant with a high percentage of DEET may offer some relief from bites.