SEBRING — The Sebring Friends of the Library, Inc. held its 2022 annual meeting at the Island View restaurant in Sun ‘N Lake on Monday. The guest speaker was Sebring Mayor John Shoop.
The Sebring Friends of the Library, Inc. is a non-profit group dedicated to supporting the Sebring Public Library that runs a used bookstore; the proceeds of book sales go to support of the library. The bookstore is at 117 E. Center Ave. just off the Circle in a little yellow house. The house was built in 1914 by The Whitehouse Family and was purchased by the Friends of the Library in 1995.
At this year’s meeting three new at-large board members were elected. The new members are Mary Ann Fritz, Valerie Ingler and Paddy “Pat” Patrick. Current members are Hal White, president; Grace Limoncelli, vice president; D.R. Walker, immediate past president; Lucy Wheeler, treasurer, and Diane Dilger, secretary. At-large members are Sandi Laufer, Joy Belcher, Ailene Dixon and Connie White, who is also the store manager. Belcher and Dixon’s terms ended as of this meeting.
After the luncheon, Shoop spoke to the members, first telling the story of how he decided to run for mayor; he then fielded questions from the audience. The mayor explained what the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) does and what are current plans for the city. He addressed questions about plans at the waterfront, traffic concerns, affordable housing and the fates of Harder Hall, The Kenilworth Lodge and the Santa Rosa Hotel.
After the mayor finished answering all the questions from the membership, White called the meeting to an end.