SEBRING — The elderly man charged with shooting and killing his stepson on Friday has had multiple visits from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s officials said.
Four of those in the last two months were for domestic disturbances, officials said.
The first domestic disturbance call this year by deputies to the home of 82-year-old Geri German Harvell on Rally Road in Avon Park was 1:47 a.m. Feb. 11, followed by one a week later at 6:42 p.m. Feb. 18.
Two weeks later, deputies were called out again at 3 p.m. March 3, then again two-and-a-half weeks later at 12:51 a.m. March 22. Sheriff’s officials said the call at 10:58 p.m. March 26 was the last one.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 911 calls are anonymous and confidential. They are not allowed to release the name(s) of callers unless it is included in the arrest report. They did indicate calls were received from more than one caller.
Harvell and his 43-year-old stepson, Jason Hernandez, had an argument that night, during which Harvell allegedly picked up a handgun and shot once, hitting the younger man in the torso.
According to the arrest report, Hernandez was allegedly making something to eat, and while doing so, was making a lot of noise. He and his mother had a short argument regarding the noise, at which time Hernandez went to watch television in the living room.
Reports indicate Harvell walked out to the living room and began yelling at Hernandez about cooking late at night. Hernandez stood up facing Harvell and said “what” as he took a step towards Harvell. The senior man pulled a gun from his robe pocket and shot Hernandez.
The younger man was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m. at AdventHealth Sebring. As of yet, Harvell’s case is not listed with the Highlands County Clerk of Courts. The Highlands County Jail has him listed with a single charge of second-degree murder.
The only case in court records against Harvell prior to this is a citation in 2011 for failure to display vehicle registration, for which a payment of $114 was received on March 2, 2011.
Social media commentators on the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office post about Harvell’s arrest took both sides, although some suggested Harvell was protecting himself and that he had asked for help from law enforcement to trespass the younger man from his property with no success.
Others asked whether or not there had been any attempt to evict the younger man, who they said had been staying with the elderly man. Sheriff’s officials said eviction is a civil process, which can take a while, and that there were no records of an eviction being filed in regard to the younger man.
In an unrelated case, detectives still have no new information in the shooting death of 18-year-old Sophie Jaden Heasley of Sebring at 11:45 p.m. March 23 in the 1300 block of South Verona Avenue.
She was pronounced dead at AdventHealth Sebring while another victim, an as-yet unnamed 18-year-old man, was shot at the same time and place as Heasley, but survived.
Detectives are asking anyone with information in Heasley’s death to please contact Det. Roger St. Laurent at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
People may also leave anonymous tips via the HCSO smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS, TIPS (mobile only) or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.