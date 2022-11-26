SEBRING – Naijah Benae Sholtz, who along with Derwin Callahan Jr. is accused of attempted first degree murder in the shooting of a Highway Park man more than a year ago, is out on personal recognizance.
Prosecutors, however, are in an uncertain spot. First, according to Peter Brewer, Sholtz’s lawyer, her demand for a speedy trial has timed out —meaning prosecutors have failed to bring her to trial on time. He filed a notice of speedy trial expiration with the court on June 22 that states felony defendants shall be brought to trial within 175 days of their arrest. Sholtz was arrested on Sept. 16, 2021.
There’s a second hiccup in the state’s case: The victim in the shooting – Willie Johnson – wants to drop his complaint.
Prosecutors have not dropped the charges against Sholtz or Callahan, however.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Monday continued Sholtz’s case until Jan. 23 to see if her codefendant, Callahan, will take a plea offer from the state. Callahan is due in court on Dec. 15. Both Callahan and Sholtz have pleaded not guilty to beating and shooting the Highway Park man in September.
A security video that caught the attack allegedly shows Callahan approaching the 50-year-old victim and beating him down, with Sholtz throwing a few punches and kicks. She allegedly held the man down as Callahan retrieved two handguns from a nearby vehicle.
Callahan returns to the victim and fires once, hitting the man in his hip. As he tried to fire the apparently jammed gun again, the man hobbled off to safety. That’s when Sholtz and Callahan drove off in Sholtz’s car and headed across the state, Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives said.
Leon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Callahan, 26, and Sholtz, 22, after they spotted their car in the Tallahassee area. After a long car chase, during which deputies laid out a spike strip to pop the vehicle’s tires, Sholtz lost control of the car and ran off the road and tapped a tree.
The two were held in Leon County until Callahan was brought back to Highlands County for arraignment. Sholtz stayed in Leon County jail for a few months longer. She is now free on bond awaiting trial.
Estrada denied bond for Callahan in February.
Callahan, a convicted felon who had finished a three-year jail term before the attack, could receive life in prison if convicted. Sholtz is facing charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement and criminal mischief in Leon County. Callahan will also be charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.