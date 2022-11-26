Sholtz trial

SEBRING – Naijah Benae Sholtz, who along with Derwin Callahan Jr. is accused of attempted first degree murder in the shooting of a Highway Park man more than a year ago, is out on personal recognizance.

Prosecutors, however, are in an uncertain spot. First, according to Peter Brewer, Sholtz’s lawyer, her demand for a speedy trial has timed out —meaning prosecutors have failed to bring her to trial on time. He filed a notice of speedy trial expiration with the court on June 22 that states felony defendants shall be brought to trial within 175 days of their arrest. Sholtz was arrested on Sept. 16, 2021.

