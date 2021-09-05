AVON PARK — Imani Allen, 18, heard breaking glass in her bedroom early Friday morning and immediately got on the floor.
Of all the times recently that she’s heard gunshots outside her window, Allen said this was the first time bullets flew through the glass.
Her mother, Tameka Taylor, woke that morning from a dream about fireworks.
“Imani was telling me to get down,” Taylor said. “We’re becoming almost used to hearing bullet shots. It’s wrenching my nerves.”
In three years living in the neighborhood on the south end of Lake Tulane in Avon Park, Taylor said she’s heard gunshots outside her house five times, often right outside as shooters use the corners of her house and the wall on her front porch as cover.
In the shade of that same porch Saturday morning, hoarse from talking to neighbors and weary from too little sleep, Taylor and sister, Carlene Haggins, said they are fed up with it.
Haggins lives with her 1-year-old son in another home along Tulane Drive, on the north side of a common area shared by several homes, including Taylor’s. Shootouts have taken place there, she said, among houses of families with children.
Highlands County sheriff’s officials reported Saturday that four homes were hit by bullets at 3 a.m. Friday: Taylor’s, her neighbors on and across South Tulane Avenue, and one on the west side of the shared common yard. All had windows, apparently shot through.
The common yard’s pavilion, playground, fenced-in community garden and a triangular lawn were empty Saturday morning. Taylor said she doesn’t let any of her children play outside, as much as she would like them to have fun.
Both she and Haggins said neighbors often talk of pending shootings, warning people to stay indoors for a few nights.
“Nobody’s trying to prevent it,” Haggins said.
An even worse shootout three weeks ago still has Taylor stressed. She said she and Haggins have called to check on each other at all hours of the night. Friday’s incident stressed Taylor enough to lose track of which day it was. Saturday morning, she said she tried to get her kids ready for school.
An apparent code of silence in the community surprises Haggins, as much as it has frustrated law enforcement officials over the years. Born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, she said she doesn’t remember violence being so close to home, or so readily accepted.
“They don’t see the urgency of how something needs to be changed,” Haggins said.
Taylor said the majority of people in the area have kids, especially in public housing, which is meant for single parents. It should be safe, but Haggins points to surveillance cameras on utility poles or by back doors that she said have not worked for some time. With them working, deputies could have video to identify suspects.
Taylor said she and Haggins talk to parents, to see if they can convince youth to not take part in violence. Nobody’s listening, she said. Haggins said innocent bystanders will get hurt in the meantime.
“I have to be grateful. It could have been different,” said Allen, whose mattress now rests on the floor. “I couldn’t sleep last night.”
Is Haggins worried about their safety? Yes, but speaking up is necessary, she said.
“[They] may try to shut me up,” Haggins said. “If they do, I have already spoken. They were too late.”
Thursday was Haggins’ birthday, and Monday is Labor Day. She doesn’t think they got ruined. Haggins sees this incident as a chance to stand up for herself and others, to encourage hope and to keep her good humor. Too many people, she said, will let someone take their spirit.
“I refuse to let you have my spirit,” Haggins said.
Sheriff’s officials encourage anyone with information about this or any other shooting to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 863-402-7250, visit the Sheriff’s Office mobile app or visit Heartland Crime Stoppers at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.