SEBRING — Deputies want residents to be on the lookout and cautious for a man who may have been involved in a shooting late Sunday night.
They are seeking a Hispanic male, approximately six feet tall, short hair, wearing a red shirt and dark colored pants.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office believes he may have been the shooter in an incident that took place at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the area of Jim Lane in Sebring.
It was in a Highlands Mobile RV Park, across U.S. 27 from Sparrow Avenue, near Lakeshore Mall.
The suspect fled on foot and is believed to be armed.
The victim was airlifted to a regional trauma center, and is in critical condition, according to Sheriff’s Office officials.
If you see the suspect, do not approach, but call the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 863-402-7200.
Anyone with tips is encouraged to call the Detective Steve Worley at 863-402-7250 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Anonymous tips can be left via the Sheriff’s Office smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.