Shooting in Highlands Mobile RV Park

A shooting took place late Sunday night on Jim Lane in Sebring, in the Highlands Mobile RV Park near Lakeshore Mall. Deputies are seeking a suspect.

 COURTESY PHOTO/GOOGLE MAPS

SEBRING — Deputies want residents to be on the lookout and cautious for a man who may have been involved in a shooting late Sunday night.

They are seeking a Hispanic male, approximately six feet tall, short hair, wearing a red shirt and dark colored pants.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office believes he may have been the shooter in an incident that took place at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the area of Jim Lane in Sebring.

It was in a Highlands Mobile RV Park, across U.S. 27 from Sparrow Avenue, near Lakeshore Mall.

The suspect fled on foot and is believed to be armed.

The victim was airlifted to a regional trauma center, and is in critical condition, according to Sheriff’s Office officials.

If you see the suspect, do not approach, but call the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 863-402-7200.

Anyone with tips is encouraged to call the Detective Steve Worley at 863-402-7250 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be left via the Sheriff’s Office smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.