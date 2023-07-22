Shooting suspect arrested in Orange County

Graham

 By JOHN GUERRA Staff Writer

The man who allegedly shot an 11-year-old boy in the jaw Monday in Sebring has been arrested in Apopka.

Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives put out an alert for the arrest of Domonique Rakeem Graham, 30, after charging Graham with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery without intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle and child neglect.

