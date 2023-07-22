Shooting suspect arrested in Orange County

The man who allegedly shot an 11-year-old boy in the jaw Monday in Sebring has been arrested in Apopka.
Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives put out an alert for the arrest of Domonique Rakeem Graham, 30, after charging Graham with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery without intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle and child neglect.
An Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest report said deputies arrested the Sebring resident on Warren Sapp Drive in Apopka around 5 p.m., Wednesday.
Graham is listed as an inmate in the Orange County Jail with a Wednesday arrest date.
According to the jail records, Graham is on a no-bound hold for attempted second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the Monday shooting. He is also charged with other crimes stemming from the shooting, including five counts of child abuse, two counts of aggravated battery, and criminal mischief.
Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz said his office will seek to have Graham returned to Highlands County to stand trial.
“If the only charges he is being held on in Orlando are the Highlands County offenses then Highlands will send deputies to go to pick him up,” Kromholz said. “Sometimes they pick the defendant up the next day, but on average it is usually in three to 10 days.”
There were a number of children in the vehicle Graham allegedly fired upon, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred after Graham apparently involved himself in a domestic dispute in a home on Sturgeon Drive in Sebring, which is just off the Panther Parkway. As a truck drove away from the residence with multiple children inside, Graham allegedly fired several shots at the vehicle.
An 11-year-old boy was struck in the jaw and a 12-year-old girl suffered a cut to her face from debris. The boy was airlifted to a trauma center where he was listed in stable condition Tuesday. The girl was treated and released.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman warned Graham’s relatives not to protect him.
“We have been told that family members are trying to not only hinder the investigation but also are actively working to hide Graham from us,” the sheriff said Tuesday. He also warned family members that they could face criminal charges if they helped Graham avoid capture.
Graham has previous arrests for assault and battery during a burglary and felony battery with great bodily harm. In April 2013, Graham allegedly punched and beat a man who was sitting in his car on Delaney Avenue. The victim was put on a life flight to Tampa and “coded” while in flight, the victim’s heart stopped beating, according to Graham’s arrest affidavit. He survived the beating, however.
Prosecutors dropped those charges after a witness recanted, according to court records.
He also was arrested for domestic battery twice; the first charge he pleaded to and successfully completed a diversion program. Prosecutors then dropped the charge.
They dropped the second charge of domestic battery after determining the dispute was about Graham using his hand to block a woman from taking his child with her.
If he is convicted on attempted second-degree murder, he can receive up to life in prison.