SEBRING — The young woman who fled the county after a shooting in Highway Park has not been returned to face charges in this county – yet.
“I am presently trying to transport her,” prosecutor Richard Castillo told the Highlands News-Sun Friday. “We have her on videotape helping drag the victim.”
Detectives say Naijah Benae Sholtz, 19, was with Derwin Callahan Jr. the moment he shot a Highway Park man in the hip on Sept. 17. Highlands County prosecutors say she is on videotape helping Callahan hit and subdue the 50-year-old man. After the beat-down, which prosecutors say is also captured on the security tape, she allegedly helped Callahan drag the 50-year-old victim to the side of a street in Highway Park. She then held the dazed victim down as Callahan retrieved guns from a nearby car, police say. The videotape purportedly shows Callahan returning with a gun and shooting the victim once. The gun jams and the victim limps away before Sholtz brings a car around.
Detectives say Sholtz drove Callahan away in a maroon Chevrolet. The pair were caught later that night in the city of Tallahassee. According to Leon County Sheriff’s investigators, deputies spotted the car, which was the subject of a statewide alert, on I-10. Sholtz took an off-ramp into the city, and deputies hit them with their emergency lights at the corner of Capital Circle NW and West Tennessee Street, but Sholtz hit the gas. Police set spike strips on Pensacola Street, but Sholtz kept driving on deflated tires. She tried to enter a neighborhood but collided with a security gate and then a tree. Police used dogs to find a 9mm magazine they’d allegedly tossed from the car. Deputies arrested the two; Callahan is now in Highlands County Jail, charged with attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and battery. Callahan, who already served prison time for attempted murder, could face life in prison.
But three months after her arrest there, Sholtz remains in Leon County Jail, still not formally charged for her alleged participation in the shooting of the Highway Park man. Leon County court records, however, show they are holding her on an attempted first degree murder warrant from Highlands County.
Prosecutors won’t say if they’re holding back charges as she grows homesick over the holidays to convince her to testify against Callahan.
For her Leon County sins, meantime, Sholtz is charged with felony fleeing, attempting to elude law enforcement and criminal mischief. If found guilty of fleeing or attempting to elude, she could receive five years in state prison. According to prosecutors, the damage to the security gate exceeded $1,000, making that crash a third-degree felony that could also bring her five years in jail.