SEBRING — A would-be victim thwarted an armed carjacking early Tuesday morning, police said, when she pulled out her own gun and fired at her assailants.
No one was hit, but the assailants ran off, said Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart on Wednesday. Approximately four or more men allegedly attempted a robbery-carjacking at 3:04 a.m. Tuesday in the Oak Street and Mango Street area in a parking lot. The 26-year-old woman reported seeing one of the men brandish a handgun, which was when she pulled out her own handgun and fired.
“Kudos to her,” Hart said. “She fought back, and fortunately, is OK.”
Hart said police are not sure where the shot landed, but it missed the attackers. It’s also not known, he said, whether the assailants intended to take the car, her possessions or her.
Hart said a witness to the incident corroborated the account.
Police had not had an alert out on the shooting Tuesday as the case was still unfolding, Hart said.
“We’re working on trying to get that out,” Hart said. “We had quite a bit of development.”
When asked if there had been another incident similar to this in the city, Hart said he couldn’t immediately recall how long ago. There has not been an increase in robberies in recent weeks or months. However, he said there has been an uptick in car burglaries.
Police are asking anyone who saw someone who looked suspicious in that area or who has doorbell or house surveillance camera footage to call Det. Stephen Williams at the Sebring Police Department, 863-471-5108
They can also call Heartland Crime Stoppers, an anonymous tip line, at 1-800-226-TIPS, TIPS (mobile only) or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters are anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.