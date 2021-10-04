AVON PARK — Isaiah Bradley Harris is in the hands of Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, more than two months after he allegedly got in a gunfight with men protecting a house.
Sheriff’s detectives on Thursday announced the arrest of Harris, 22, on two counts of attempted first degree murder premeditated, and firing a gun in public or on residential property.
Here is how detectives say the shooting went down:
Just after 2 a.m. on August 10, Highlands County dispatchers received a call of multiple gunshots fired in a public housing development on Tulane Drive in Avon Park. When deputies arrived, they found 12 spent shell casings on one side of the house, some of which were 9mm and the others were .380 casings. They also counted 15 more shell casings in the roadway near the house.
Detectives learned that someone was on the way to shoot up his mother’s house on Tulane Drive. He and another armed man waited for the shooters outside his mother’s house. Before long, they saw men approaching the house and when one of them became visible under a street light, the shooters started firing at the men in front of the house.
Detectives heard the name “Cali” as they interviewed witnesses.
On Aug. 12, the son and another man police describe as victim 2, added more detail about the two shooters with whom they exchanged gunfire, including that they fled in a truck, firing as they drove off. The men ducked behind fences and the corners of houses and fired at each other, firing away at will.
As detectives reviewed security video from the Avon Park Housing Authority building next door to the shooting scene, they saw two men firing at the house as the men in front of the house returned fire while running and ducking.
Detectives identified the man named “Cali” Isaiah Harris, by showing his photograph to various witnesses in the area. They arrested him on Thursday.
His arraignment is set for Nov. 1 at 8:30 a.m.; he is being held on $200,000 bail.
Detectives did not identify the second person who shot at the house.