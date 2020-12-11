SEBRING – 'Tis the season to shop and while shopping amid a pandemic may look different this year, there are still some safety tips to keep spirits merry and bright. Many people will feel safer shopping online away from the crowds while others will mask up and experience the in-person shopping. One thing is for sure, COVID-19, much like the Grinch, will not stop Christmas from coming, even if we celebrate differently. It is a good year to make new traditions.
Let's face it, there are some real scrooges out there just waiting to take advantage of others with either online shopping or at brick and mortar stores. Law enforcement throughout Highlands County has shared some tips to stay safe physically and to protect personal information while shopping online.
“The main advice we have when shopping in person is to make sure you don’t leave valuables visible inside your car,” Highlands County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said. “Lock everything in your trunk. The best advice would be to take everything home immediately after you purchase it, but we know that isn’t always practical. Keeping it out of sight is the next best thing.”
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler had some advice for people venturing out.
“Make sure vehicle is locked. Don't just trust the key fob, test the doors. It only takes a few seconds. Out of sight out of mind,” he said. “Stay Alert. Always be looking around. Don't get your face buried in a cell phone or other items. Keep head up as you walk to and from the vehicle/store. Don't become an easy target,” he warned. “When possible, shop in numbers. A so-called buddy system is always best. A group of two or more is less likely to be victimized. Stop. Think. ACT. Try and remain calm at all times. A mind in chaos will never yield positive results.”
Dressel also said to be alert and if you see something, say something. Report anything to law enforcement that is suspicious. It is their job to check it out. Do not be embarrassed or get involved.
“Keep an eye out when walking to your car for anyone who may be watching you,” he said. “If you see someone suspicious, get in your car and drive away, even if it is just to another parking spot on the other side of the lot. Then, call us and let us know what you saw.”
Sebring Police Department's Public Information Officer Lt. Curtis Hart said some things to remember while shopping at stores are “never to leave your personal property (i.e. purse, backpack, wallet, etc.) unattended; park in well lit areas and shop with friends or family members, especially at night.”
Online shopping has been popular for years, with rising cases of COVID, it may be more attractive than ever. Hackers, scammers and other Ebenzers will also be “shopping” online. But they are looking for ways to steal funds and identities and defraud. The government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency gave some tips to shopping online. First, they said to make sure devices, including laptops and phones have the latest software updates installed. The site suggests using a credit card instead of a debit card to pay for purchases if possible because credit cards have better fraud protection. Using store apps may reduce fraud.
“Online, we suggest sticking to retailers with good reputations that you have shopped with before If you haven’t heard of the business, do some research and look for reviews and/or customer complaints,” Dressel said. “The Better Business Bureau is a good place to start. Remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, it usually is.”
CISA's site said to check how retailers will be using your personal information. They also do not recommend connecting to public Wi-Fi when shopping or banking. For a complete list of safety tips visit cisa.gov.
“If shopping online be wary of spoof sites, common misspellings and grammar errors on webpages are red flags,” Hart said. “Be wary of email offers that seem to offer something that you believe is too good to be true. They’re most likely scams or phishing emails. Never give out your personal information online unless you are absolutely sure the website is legit.”
In order to avoid COVID-19 exposure, it may be safest to shop from home. However, people also want to support local small businesses too. Using the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) guidelines is perhaps the second best offense. Wear a mask correctly, keep at least six feet in between yourself and others, use hand sanitizers and wash hands often.
The National Retail Federation stated in a holiday shopping forecast on Nov. 23, sales to grow 3.5-5.2 percent over last year. The growth is expected to reach between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion. Since the predictions came out, some cities, states and regions within states have gone back into lockdown from COVID so, the numbers could change.
“After all they’ve been through, we think there’s going to be a psychological factor that they owe it to themselves and their families to have a better-than-normal holiday,” NRF's Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said in the November report. “There are risks to the economy if the virus continues to spread, but as long as consumers remain confident and upbeat, they will spend for the holiday season.”