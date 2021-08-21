There are people I know who absolutely adore shopping. It’s a great adventure to them. They’re the type that park outside of a store before Black Friday to grab all the bargains they can.
This is not me.
Oh, drop me in a bookstore or an electronics store and I am a happy lady for as long as I’m in there (leave me there with your credit card and you deserve what happens). I like shopping under those circumstances very much.
But in almost every other area I am a shopper because I have to be. And there are some types of shopping I nearly loathe.
For example: I hate shopping for shoes. My feet have gotten larger over the years, and I’m flatfooted. Add the fact I’ve had two corrective surgeries on my left foot, and you’ll understand why finding comfortable shoes that look nice is not a quick job.
Even though I’m short, I refuse to get high heels. I’ve tried them, and my feet immediately inform me that we are not going anywhere while they’re stuck in these items of torture. I try to keep my feet happy, so it’s low heels or no heels for this woman.
Clothes have gotten less bothersome since I use a service that every quarter sends me five pieces of clothing to try and either purchase or send back. Stitchfix has won my loyalty, if for no other reason than they have sent me jeans that are the correct length, meaning I don’t have to roll up the cuffs. They’re easy to work with and they’ve made clothing shopping less of a hassle.
You’ll notice I’m talking mostly about in-person shopping rather than online. Shopping over the internet is a different experience entirely, and there are times I do enjoy that. But there are some things I tend to shop for in person, just because it works better for me.
Grocery shopping is a prime example of that. I have done pickup for groceries, but I prefer to go inside and see what is available. For example, the other day while shopping I came across some luscious looking peaches. They weren’t on my list, but they wound up in my basket.
It can be frustrating to grocery shop sometimes, especially when they’re out of something I want. I shop at Walmart mainly, and it takes time to go through the store, even if I’m only getting groceries. But I have a system that works, as long as they don’t rearrange the store.
I have never had the experience a shopper in Australia had recently. According to an article I read at www.huffpost.com, a woman was in a Woolworths supermarket in a suburb northwest of Sydney. She was in the aisle where the spices were and turned towards them to come face-to-face with – I am not kidding – a python.
The 10-foot snake had apparently taken up residence behind the spice rack. No one is quite sure how it got there. Helaina Alati, the woman who encountered him, thought he might have dropped in from the ceiling.
Ms. Alati happened to be a former volunteer snake catcher and was able to remove the “mellow” creature from the shelf, presumably to set it loose in a more appropriate environment.
Given my feelings about snakes, I am now resolved never to grocery shop in Australia. As for locally, I’m figuring the odds are in my favor, given I’ve never seen a critter at the grocery store yet.
Still, I might check out grocery pick up again. You know, just in case.