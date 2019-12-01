This home is located at 44 Miami Drive in Lake Placid. This property has been listed for sale at $169,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller William Realty.
Whether you are looking for a winter retreat or year-round residence, this beautifully remodeled Lake Placid home is sure to please. This home is located within walking distance or a short golf cart ride to Lake Henry.
This gorgeous home leaves nothing to be desired. Amazing curb appeal with lush tropical landscaping. The home is meticulous — new, neat and clean, neutral decor — meaning this is a blank canvas waiting for you to make it your own.
Boasting 1,600 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this home is ready to move into. It has a great sprawling floor plan. The living room is over-sized with a large bay window letting lots of natural light in. In the dining room, there are double leaded glass doors (stunning) that lead to the screened-in back porch that overlooks the privacy fenced back yard. The nice and bright white kitchen offers lots of cabinet and counter space, and includes white appliances. Vaulted ceilings allow the top of the cabinets to offer a plant shelf space for decor or plants.
The awesome master suite has a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet and private on-suite. There are two additional guest bedrooms and a full bath.
The home has an attached two-car garage plus a nice sized storage shed in the back yard for lawn and garden tools.
Don’t miss this one, it’s a beauty. This home is being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty. Call 863-658-3780. (MLS 270461)