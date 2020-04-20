President Donald Trump’s adamant desire to reopen the country is understandable, given the number of businesses and employees who have been affected by the stay-home orders issued by state governments during the novel coronavirus.
Record unemployment claims reveal just how far the problem reaches. The government’s efforts to provide paycheck relief and other forms of support cannot come fast enough.
It’s not just pocketbooks that are suffering. Schoolchildren, many of them with severe learning disabilities, are essentially being homeschooled with online support from teachers. Bereaved families are unable to conduct normal funeral services. No hospital visitations are allowed. Churches have been forced to forgo services or conduct them online.
So yes, we agree with the president that a return to normalcy is a major priority.
But if we are to fully recover from this crisis, the U.S. must first get the virus under control. Health officials, including those in the top levels of the Trump administration, have warned that ending social distancing too soon would give the deadly virus a renewed lease on life. Lacking a comprehensive testing program, a definitive treatment and a vaccine, the spread would go unchecked.
The curve we have worked so hard to flatten would spike again, endangering more lives. All of our sacrifices would be for naught. Back we would go into another, possibly longer shutdown, thrusting the U.S. into an even worse economic quagmire.
Some good news: Governors around the country are developing what are likely drawn-out, incremental strategies toward reopening their states, as they are responsible for the health and welfare of their citizens. A measured approach grounded in science, not politics, is necessary.
We know this is tough. Like all businesses that depend on free commerce, we are feeling the crunch.
Our best strategy is to stay the course and be even more vigilant. Stay home except for essential needs. Follow the social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
If it’s long-term normalcy you want, continuing the short-term sacrifices is a must.
An editorial from The Johnson City Press, Tennessee.