This week I’m going to express an apparently controversial opinion. I know this might offend some of you, but I feel strongly about this and given recent events I believe it’s time to take a stand.
Ready? OK …
I prefer boneless chicken wings to bone-in.
I have sampled bone-in chicken wings, and I find them somewhat lacking. I never seem to get enough meat off them. With boneless chicken wings, you get plenty of meat and often delicious sauce on them. Right now, I’m fond of Walmart’s General Tsao’s boneless chicken wings, found in their deli. They make a fine lunch.
But this leaves me at odds with a Lincoln, Nebraska man, who takes issue with the name, “boneless chicken wings.” In fact, he feels so strongly about it he went before the Lincoln city council to argue that the name “boneless chicken wings” should be banished from their menus.
I am not kidding. Ander Christensen went before the council on Aug. 31st to make his plea. According to the article I read on www.fox13news.com (which includes the video that has since gone viral), Christensen claims that the name “boneless chicken wings” is a lie, since there’s no chicken wing material in the boneless version.
Christensen considerately put forward some alternate names for the boneless wings, which include “wet tenders,” “saucy nugs,” or even “trash.” That last name I suspect reveals his opinion regarding boneless wings in general.
At the conclusion of his speech, after some light applause, one of the council members remarked that the young man was his son. I would love to have heard what father and son said to each other about this later, but that information was not included.
But there were responses to Christensen’s plea. According to www.foxnews.com, both Omaha Steaks and the Nebraska Barbecue Council announced they stood with him.
On the other hand, the chain restaurant Buffalo Wild Wings admitted that while they respected his passion, they disagreed with his idea. Even so, they gave him free traditional wings for a year. In addition, they promised that for every boneless wing they sold on Labor Day, they would donate $1 to The Boys and Girls Club.
Christensen insists he doesn’t want boneless wings removed from the menu; he just wants them renamed. He’s vowed to fight on.
One of my first thoughts about this story is that things must be going pretty well in Lincoln, Nebraska for something like this to be brought up in a city council meeting. This is Christensen’s biggest (forgive the word) beef? Not potholes or property taxes or any of the numerous issues that plague city councils across the fruited plain?
My second thought is while I’m as much for truth in advertising as anyone, calling these delicious foods boneless chicken wings is not the end of the world. Yes, they’re closer in content to chicken tenders than chicken wings, but so what? For those of us who don’t like bones in our food, they’re an oasis.
Yes, I don’t like bones in my food. I even buy boneless chicken breasts, which will dismay some who would urge me to buy bone-in and debone the thing myself. Believe me, I have tried to debone a chicken breast – the result is always a sadly mangled piece of meat on my cutting board.
But I’m a fair woman. If you want to call boneless chicken wings something else, knock yourself out. Call them wet tenders. Call them saucy nugs. I’d rather you didn’t call them trash, but so be it. Just make sure you save me some. Honey barbecue sauce is a plus.