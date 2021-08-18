LAKE PLACID — Town administrative staff members hope to launch a company to win a cleaning contract from the town.
The idea evolved after the town failed to get a response to the RFP for regular cleaning services at the Lake Placid Town Government Center. The work is to be done after working hours, but not everyone is convinced the employees can separate the two roles.
Town Administrator Phil Williams, hoping to avoid legal or ethical issues, asked labor law firm Allen Norton & Blue to research the legality of employees becoming independent contractors.
Williams said employees thought they could do a better job.
“Town staff would like to see the building cleaned a little better in certain places,” he said.
Council members found several sticking points:
- All employees are required to be available for regular work during natural disasters, as would a cleaning company.
- Can town employees use paid vacation or paid sick leave to perform janitorial services?
- The town must establish rules so that janitorial services don’t take away from usual employment duties.
- Staff would receive paychecks for their salaried jobs, but send a monthly invoice to the town for their after-hours cleaning services.
- Are staff members required to form a company, buy insurance and be bonded?
- When working as a cleaning crew, the employees would set their own hours, but should the town also furnish the mops, brooms and other cleaning supplies?
Councilman Ray Royce said he wants employees to maintain separation of duties.
“It’s important that this has nothing to do with their Town of Lake Placid employment,” Royce said of a cleaning crew.
“I just don’t want this to affect their main job. It could get very complicated,” Councilwoman Debbie Worley said.
“I think they’d do a darn good job,” Mayor John Holbrook said. “I just want to make sure we, as a town, are protected and we do everything just right.”
The Town Council will discuss the idea at its next meeting.