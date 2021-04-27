For numerous years now, there has been an on-and-off debate surrounding the statehood of our nation’s capital city. In the early years of our nation, the nation’s capital rotated between New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and even Lancaster, Pennsylvania. It was not until 1800 that the city was formally established as a federal enclave and served as the nation’s capital.
In modern times, residents living in the city have called it “taxation without representation” due to the fact that its federal enclave designation does not grant it Congressional representation. Washington D.C. is instead granted a delegate in the House of Representatives, who has limited voting privileges and is really only there to voice input on certain matters. This is a huge issue for Washington residents and for Democrats, who argue that the city has more residents than Vermont and Wyoming.
While these arguments may make sense, the true answer to the issue is found in the Constitution of the United States. This document explicitly calls for a federal district to contain our nation’s capital city, not another state. Article one, section eight of the United States Constitution states, “To exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever, over such District (not exceeding ten Miles square) as may, by Cession of particular States, and the Acceptance of Congress, become the Seat of Government of the United States.”
The Founding Framers granted the United States Congress the full ability to govern over the district that would become our capital. Modern interpretations also accept the idea that the Founding Framers did not want any state to become too influential due to the fact that the capital city laid within its borders. The 51st state would then be able to influence decisions made in the Congress that meets within its borders, a power that can easily be manipulated.
Simply picture the controversy that would ensue if the senators from the 51st state would vote no on a bill to legalize marijuana use or vice versa. There would be claims that the capital city has been overrun with conservative extremists or radical liberals, all due to a simple vote.
In all reality, there should be some sense of calm and acceptance due to the neutrality of Washington, D.C. It is meant to be a place of open debate and discussion, not influenced by a liberal or conservative governor.
President Washington has the entire city planned to stand amongst the greatest capitals of the world, such as Paris and London. You can simply look at a map and see the planning that went into establishing the nation’s capital. Therefore, allowing the capital city to become a state establishes a risky precedent for future generations. It opens the doors for more changes to be made in the city, which can now go against what President Washington and other Founding Framers desired.
At the end of the day, Washington statehood still faces the risk of being deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Chances are, any attempts to incorporate the city as the 51st state will be unconstitutional, according to Article one, Section eight of the United States Constitution.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.