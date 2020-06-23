Three of the 18,000 police jurisdictions in the United States are in Highlands County. Watching the police abuse in larger cities, I had to ask myself if our local police could be guilty of the same misdeeds someday. Judging by my limited interactions with our local law enforcement leaders, it would seem unlikely. I have not met the Lake Placid chief of police, but I met the Sebring police chief when he attended a community meeting at our house to discuss a neighborhood pedophile. He was very helpful.
When a protest of recent police murders was organized at U.S. 27 and Sebring Parkway, some people received anonymous fake warnings that extremists were involved. Our common-sense sheriff did not send officers with guns; instead, he did his homework and posted a notice on his website that he was not warning local businesses to lock down. Turned out, it was a peaceful demonstration by local high school students. Meanwhile, Sheriff Blackman created a community council following the Floyd murder.
I don’t fear our local police. Of course, I have to remind myself that I am a 78-year-old white man. Racial bias, once learned, is hard to shake off. I loved my father, but I grew up to be ashamed of the racism that he took to his grave. When I worked in Botswana, I got a call from the American Embassy asking for my help to put a white Peace Corps volunteer on a plane home. Despite all the screening, he somehow arrived in Botswana, a 99% Black country, and had a meltdown when faced with so many Black faces. When we retired to Sebring, a white neighbor often warned us about the (N word) in the Sun N Lakes community. When we would see her again after reprimanding her, she would do it again. We suspected some kind of dementia that allowed prejudices of her youth to resurface. Sadly, racism exists in Highlands County.
My point here is that screening of new police hires must be very well done to prevent bias from emerging in a time of stress. This is not easy, but I hope we are doing this in Highlands County. I doubt that I could ever be a police officer. The primary reason is the elephant in the room in this discussion. I am talking about the proliferation of guns in our country and the ease of access by dangerous people. Law enforcement officers have to assume that everyone is armed. Officers have to make life or death decisions in seconds. That does not excuse breaking into a health worker’s house in error and shooting her eight times, choking someone to death, or shooting a minor offender twice in the back at a Wendy’s. These stories and more that I see on my TV every day suggest bad training. Do we have proper training in Highlands County?
Union protection of bad cops has been identified as the major reason police who break the law are not prosecuted. The public needs to know if this time bomb is ticking in Highlands County.
And while some investigative reporter is looking into this, could we have a report on what percentage of our police officers have body cameras, and do we have a strict policy of termination of officers who do not turn on their cameras?
Police officers are expected to clean up after we underfund solutions to problems such as homelessness, mental health issues, alcohol/drug abuse, marital problems, and more. The problem is that sending someone with a gun and no training is often not the answer. And some problems, such as our shortage of affordable housing takes years to solve. Yet, we pile these issues on our police without adequate training or funding.
In February of this year, I was on a forum panel with Sheriff Blackman and mental health experts. It was there that I discovered the need to reimagine the role of law enforcement in our county. Later, when I heard of angry demonstrators nationwide calling for “Defunding the Police,” I began to search for reasons they would suggest such an absurd idea. After a lot of research, I found two categories of people in favor of defunding the police. The first group is really calling for moving some of the police budgets to organizations trying to address problems we have dumped on the police. They still want to be able to call 911 if their child is kidnapped. The second group is people who believe police reform and justice are impossible. They are like George Floyd, who called out to his dead mother with his last breaths.
Yes, defunding the police is irrational, but faced with so much pain and hopelessness, who among us in Highlands County might not react in the same way?
I don’t think we should defund our local police, but I think we owe it to ourselves to see what police reforms today might do to prevent the chaos of the future from coming to our little county.
James Upchurch is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.