On the way home from the local worship service one Sunday morning, a little girl turned to her mother and declared, “Mommy, the preacher’s sermon confused me today.”
The mother said, “Oh? What did he say that confused you?”
The little girl answered, “Well, he said that God is bigger than we are. Is that true?”
“Yes, that is true,” the mother replied with a smile.
The little girl then affirmed, “He also said that God lives within us. Is that true, too?”
Again the mother replied, “Yes, that is true. God lives within all of His faithful children.”
“Then,” said the little girl, “if God is bigger than us, and if He lives in us, then shouldn’t He show through?”
If one is living a Christian life, then God is living in him. Therefore, God should be able to “show through” in that person’s life. Some might even say that God cannot help but “show through” in that person’s life. However, Jesus taught that at least some of the responsibility of God “showing through” falls upon us.
In Matthew 5:16, Jesus commanded, “Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in Heaven.” So, letting our lights shine is not good enough. Jesus wants us to let our lights shine so brightly that others will be drawn to them, see God in us, and desire salvation, as the result.
If we want to please God, then we must become His children and live faithful Christian lives. That means we cannot keep our Christianity to ourselves. Rather, we must share God with others by teaching His truths and living obedient lives that allow Him to “show through” to all those around us.
Shouldn’t He show through in you?
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find them on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail them at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.