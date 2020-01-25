I read an article in Sunday’s viewpointss titled “Don’t step in it” that I find most offensive. Homelessness is not a laughing matter. Years ago, we closed many of our hospitals that housed and helped those who were mentally ill. Today many of those people are among the homeless. They need our help, not our scorn.
There are many veterans with PTSD that are unable to get help and unable to hold a job due to their PTSD; these also find themselves among the homeless. While we sit safely in our homes, they risk their lives in combat to keep us this way. They do not deserve our scorn; they also deserve our help.
There are families, who due to circumstances, abuse, loss of a job, with no relatives to call on, who find themselves among the homeless. They deserve our help and compassion, not our scorn.
We live in a great country, one of the wealthiest in the world, and yet we have this huge problem with homelessness. People who cannot make ends meet, who have lost their job, veterans with PTSD, mentally ill, and we feel it is proper to laugh at the problem.
If California is willing to help them by putting up tents in a park and helping them with facilities, I say good for California. We call ourselves a Christian nation and yet we have no compassion for those among us who are the poorest of the poor. Those who are mentally ill or who have PTSD. Let someone else take care of them seems to be our mantra.
What we should be doing is providing the medical care a lot of these people need, not raising prices for care beyond what many cannot afford. We need to provide the help people need to get back on their feet, not ridiculing them for falling on hard times. We need to show love and compassion not scorn to those less fortunate than ourselves.
Perhaps our letter writer will remember the phrase “What you do for the least of my brothers you do for me.”
Doris Brooks
Sebring