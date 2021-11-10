I recall my Aunt Jo telling me many years ago when I was a single mom that God is faithful but that I had been faithful, too.
Those were new words to me. Yes, I loved the Lord and hungered for his word. I longed to sing his praises and to raise my son to know him and love him as I did, personally.
But those desires just seemed outgrowths of my gratitude to God for his faithfulness to me. During some of the most stressful times in my life when I felt anything but worthy to be used by him, my aunt said those words to me.
And they uplifted me and helped me persevere through the rough waters of that time.
As the years went by and I learned more and more Scripture and the attributes and character of God, faithful became my byword for a description of Jesus Christ to me.
Recently, we have had the privilege of working with our grandson over the internet and teaching his Bible curriculum to him and to his sister. Each has unit themes. For our grandson, his first unit theme just happens to be God’s faithfulness.
How apropos. A topic near and dear to my heart.
And now, my husband Ken and I have the privilege of helping him to learn of God’s faithfulness, to be aware of it and to hear him give testimony to that faithfulness.
But a verse of Scripture made me think of my Aunt’s words to me. That verse is found in Psalm 18:25 NLT, “To the faithful you show yourself faithful.”
Now it is our turn to help our grandson learn how he can be faithful to God and his word. In fact, the words that follow say, “to those with integrity you show integrity. To the pure you show yourself pure…”
Of course, his parents are teaching him everyday by example, word and deed. But how special it is to join with them in this specific way through Bible study.
As he is growing into a man of integrity and purity, God is declaring that he will show himself to him in those ways, too. When I think of Galatians 5:22, I am made aware of attributes the Holy Spirit wants to produce in each believer. Attributes that are a description of Jesus Christ.
“But the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.”
So, let’s be faithful to the One who shows Himself faithful to us. Selah