I was recently invited to speak to the South Florida State College (SFSC) Lifetime Learners Institute. For 20 years, this institute has provided community members the opportunity to hear from business and government entities. It was my turn last month to share with this group about the unique and impactful opportunities we provide to students at The School Board of Highlands County.
Whenever I have opportunities to speak to community groups, I invite students to participate with me, if possible. As much as I enjoy sharing information about our district, I know it is much more impactful to hear first-hand from the young people who are benefitting from our various programs.
At the Lifelong Learners presentation, students accompanied me from Avon Park High, Lake Placid High, and Sebring High, as well as Highlands Career Institute (HCI). Students gave insight into the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) Program, the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme, the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Scholars Program, and the Veterinary Assistant Program.
Aiana Redding, a senior at Avon Park High School, spoke about her involvement in AVID, which she has been involved with since seventh grade. She shared that as she approaches the end of her senior year, she feels like a confident young woman, prepared for the next level of education after high school. She said that AVID helped lay the groundwork for this confidence by providing her collaboration, organization and time management skills. Aiana has already received acceptance letters from 10 four-year universities and will begin pursuing a criminal justice degree in the fall.
Vinay Krishnadas, a Sebring High School International Baccalaureate Programme student, also joined me for the presentation and shared that being in IB classes has helped him become more outgoing and outspoken in school and in the community. He said one of his favorite aspects of the course of study was the highly engaging classroom environment and the opportunity for strong collaboration, discussion and debate with his peers. He also feels that IB has helped him balance school and personal life, given him critical thinking skills, and sparked an interest in community service. Vinay highlighted that this increased awareness of the importance of community service motivated him to create a pen-pal program during last year’s COVID-19 shutdown. Vinay organized a letter-writing campaign that connected students with seniors in nursing homes to ensure that they maintained contact with others in a time of isolation. After high school, Vinay plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a career in medicine.
The STEM Scholars Program helps ensure that students in small and rural districts have access to a rich and diverse array of hands-on STEM enrichment opportunities. Aroura Lipps, a sophomore at Lake Placid High School, presented an overview of her unique program experiences, coordinated through Heartland Educational Consortium and supported through our Heartland area districts.
Aroura, who is in her second year of the program, said that she felt the most significant impact had been the opportunity to be exposed to a vast array of post-secondary and career opportunities in the area of STEM. She said visiting various college and university campuses and getting to use equipment and tools used in actual jobs has been one of her favorite STEM Scholars’ components. Aroura told the group that she had always been strong in math and interested in computers and technology but confessed that larger colleges and universities intimidated her. STEM Scholars helped her find a career she is passionate about at a university that she feels was “made for her.” She plans to attend Florida Polytechnic University after graduation.
We know that the application of learning is vital to the education process and that hands-on learning makes a significant impact on students, as the students shared in their presentations. The Veterinary Assistant Program at Avon Park High also provides various ways for students to engage in their coursework and apply their newly acquired skills.
Avon Park High School student Emma Welch shared that the veterinary program has taught her many things about veterinary practice. Like the other students, Emma felt strongly that the opportunity to immediately apply the learning from the curriculum in a real world setting was extremely valuable. Emma also provided information about the unique Doggie Day Care coordinated through the veterinary program at Avon Park High. On Fridays, faculty and staff can bring in their dogs for a day of special treatment, including bathing, nail trim, ear cleaning, and socialization with other dogs.
At the School Board of Highlands County, we have a strong relationship with South Florida State College. One example of the benefits of our partnership is Highlands Career Institute, located on the SFSC campus. At HCI, our students receive classroom instruction and lab experience in many diverse vocational and technical programs, including the Medical Assisting Career Certificate Program. HCI student Sarah Rodrigues-Martinez provided insight into how that program has helped shape her path toward a career. She shared that participation at HCI revitalized her interest in school and that the teachers helped and supported her in realizing her potential to be successful. One component she particularly liked was the hands-on application of skills during the clinical portion of the course. She learned to perform an EKG, to assist someone in cardiac arrest, and trained in phlebotomy. Sarah said she felt prepared for college and had gained the self-confidence to face challenges head-on and have the courage to pursue her dreams. Her goal is to have a career as a medical sonographer.
I love opportunities to share exciting information about our schools. When I hear students speak about their experiences, I am reminded how fortunate we are in Highlands County to offer so many rich and diverse programs and how blessed we are to have students like those with whom I shared the stage at the Lifelong Learner presentation. The offerings that these students highlighted are a small sample of the academic, vocational, and technical courses of study from which students can choose. I will share more overviews of the unique options and opportunities for Highlands County students in future Superintendent’s Corners.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent for the Highlands County School District.