SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre’s current performance is set in a far, far away place where mythical storybook creatures do exist and are a part of everyday life. The three bears, Pinocchio, the wicked witch, the sugar plum fairy and even Peter Pan are part of the show.
What do a big green ogre, a talking donkey and a princess have in common? They embark on a journey together with a happily-ever-after ending. This fantastic musical tells the story through the music.
Shrek is told to leave his family at the tender age of 7. He goes out and lives alone with no family in the swamp. Princess Fiona is also left alone at a young age and is placed in a castle guarded by a fire-breathing, singing Dragon.
Shrek meets up with the hilarious donkey as they try to rescue Princess Fiona from the castle. They have to get past the dragon and her dragonnettes. They are challenged with bringing the Princess to her husband-to-be, the less-than-charming Lord Farquaad, ruler of Duloc. If that is successful, Shrek can regain his home in the swamp.
“When I was given Shrek to direct I knew it would be a big show,” said Tammie Pollard. “Shrek has become the largest cast I have ever directed. I can’t imagine this show without every single one of these performers. They have dedicated their summer to making this a truly magical show.”
The cast, led by Pollard, includes major characters Shrek (Joshua McGhee), Princess Fiona (Hannah Summer), Donkey (Jordan Thomfohrde), Lord Farquaad (David Ritter) and Dragon (Lizz Jones).
Other cast members include Cassady Hitt (Sugar Plum Fairy), Kevin Clay (Pinocchio), Katie Reifsnyder (Mama Bear), Tracy Schucknecht (Humpty Dumpty), Emily Angell (Wicked Witch), Kelsie Beckman, Aidan Fontana and Harper Schucknecht (The Three Little Pigs), Calvin Jones (White Rabbit), Morgan Hucke (Mad Hatter), Kaleb Mercado (Peter Pan) and Lyric Moore (Elf). There are too many talented actors involved in this fabulous performance to name them all.
Joshua McGhee is Shrek, a big green ogre with a soft heart. “I saw this movie when I was in high school and loved all the inside jokes. He pretends to be a big meanie when underneath he’s a teddy bear. He really just wants to be loved like everybody else.”
David Ritter is a newcomer to the HLT stage and plays the dastardly Lord Farquaad. “I think he’s the funniest part of the show. I like making people laugh. He has the best music and lines and is quite the character.”
Rachel Moore and Kris Juve are the talented ladies who did the costumes for “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” They’re showing off their skills again in Shrek where there are over 80 different costumes.
“There’s so much involved in doing fairy tale costumes, swamp costumes, dresses for the princesses as well as everyone else,” said Moore. “We had a tight budget of just $3,000. We made costumes from recycled billboard vinyl. We worked all summer on them being very creative.”
HLT will be selling ‘Shrek Ears’ for $5 so you can be a part of the show from your seats. This is a big musical and costs can run over $10,000 for licensing, costuming and stage builds.
This show is appropriate for all ages and runs from through Sept. 4. Evening shows are on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinee is at 2:30 p.m. Another performance has been added on Saturday Sept. 3 at 2:30 p.m.
The Highlands News-Sun is a proud sponsor of this exciting show.