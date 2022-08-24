SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre’s current performance is set in a far, far away place where mythical storybook creatures do exist and are a part of everyday life. The three bears, Pinocchio, the wicked witch, the sugar plum fairy and even Peter Pan are part of the show.

What do a big green ogre, a talking donkey and a princess have in common? They embark on a journey together with a happily-ever-after ending. This fantastic musical tells the story through the music.

