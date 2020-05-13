SEBRING — The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent cancellations could not dampen the spirits of Sebring High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). The group was disappointed when the Florida State Leadership conference was canceled two hours before they were supposed to head to Orlando to compete. Rather than wallowing in their disappointment however, the chapter members held their heads high and prepped for an online competition. Their hard work paid off when seniors Aidan Border and Malachi Gibbs both placed in their respective competitions and will go on to represent Sebring at the national level June 24-26.
“I could not be more proud of the exemplary fashion with which these young men represented themselves, Sebring High School, and our Future Business Leaders of America chapter,” said Lisa Garrison, faculty advisor for the SHS FBLA chapter. “Their hard work and preparation really shined in their performances in Client Services and Computer Problem Solving. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for both of them.”
Border, a member of the club for four years, placed third in the state for Computer Problem Solving this year. e has placed first in his competitions at the district level all four years of high school and represented Sebring High at the national level last year after placing fifth in the state during the FBLA Cyber Security competition.
Border is the club’s co-president with Gibbs.
Gibbs has been a member of the SHS FBLA for three years. He competed in Introduction to Business Math as well as Client Services, placing first in the district competition his junior and senior year. Gibbs placed fifth in the state this year in Client Services.
The pair will represent Sebring High School at the National Leadership Conference, which was set to take place in Salt Lake City but will instead be another virtual competition.
“I am disappointed that the National Leadership Conference has to be done virtually because I was really looking forward to the events in Salt Lake City, but I understand that everyone’s safety is what’s most important,” Border said. “I still plan on bringing home a win for Sebring High and my club. SHS Blue Streak Strong.”
Chapter members who also competed were Angela Huang in Introduction to Business Communications and Ralee Barnett in Introduction to Parliamentary Procedures.
For more information about the Sebring High School FBLA chapter or to help sponsor the group next year, call Sebring High School at 863-471-5500.