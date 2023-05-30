Sebring High School graduating seniors heard Saturday that whatever course they take in life, their drive and tenacity will lead them through it.
They also heard that, although the COVID-19 pandemic cut their freshman year short, they came back with a vengeance in these past three years to forge high achievements in academics and athletics.
They also learned that working hard for A grades, even if you earn fewer than your classmates, still makes you a winner, especially if drawing for a new car.
Shortly after 9:15 a.m. Saturday, approximately 350 seniors from Sebring High School walked in and sat in chairs on the arena floor, surrounded by family in the bleachers. School officials and classmates walked them through the formal ceremony to turn high school students to high school alumni.
SHS Principal Kim Ervin gave the introduction, Glarysvette “Gigi” Delgado and Jacob Mota gave the student prayer, then Gabriel Ritenour gave the student address.
“Whatever path that we take, we must dedicate ourselves to our journey,” Ritenour said. “It is now up to us to further ourselves.”
“Our paths may be different, but our tenacity and drive should be the same,” he added. “We only have one life on Earth. We should make that count.”
2023 recipients of the Col. F. M. K. Bailey Medal were Isabelle Violette and Kevin Joel Vega. Recipients of The School Board of Highlands County Citizenship Award were Raylee Kay Barnett and Jesus Marin.
Recipients of the Gwen Sanders Hill Scholastic Achievement Award were, in alphabetical order, Lindsay Albritton, Kartik Anathan, Beniah Ashly Bikar, Lilly Caroline Byrd, Cameron Lynn Castelli, Camryn Zeda Derr, Jenson Brooke DeWitt, Celia Aidee Fabian-Geronimo, Kaylyn Grace Gillilan, Ariana Rose Giovanetti, Lauren Mackinsey Heeren, Brenda Hernandez, Layna Hood, Christian Jack Inabnett, Carley Toran Moesching, Devam Patel, Ella Frances Pepper, Giovannit Aiden Rae, Kassidy Reanne Ritenour, Joshua Paul Schumacher, Corin Jasmine Smith, Valeria Vega, Haley Ann Waltman and Kinsley Leigh White.
Ian Fraiser won this year’s car in the Alan Jay “Autos for ‘A’s” program; only this time, the car wasn’t preowned.
“Normally, it’s a preowned vehicle,” said Don Elwell, county commissioner and marketing director for Alan Jay Automotive Group. “In 15 years of working for Alan Jay, it’s always been a preowned vehicle.”
This year’s car, a black 2023 Nissan Versa sedan, had just 14 miles on the odometer, Elwell said.
After making students go through a process of elimination by first and last name letters, and gender, Elwell whittled the field to two, where he had to simply state the winner’s name.
Welcoming Frasier to the stage, he asked if he had a car. Frasier said no.
“Wrong. Yes, you do. It’s over there,” Elwell said, pointing to the corner of the Alan Jay Arena.
Frasier’s mother, Priscilla, with his father, Jonathan, said she couldn’t be prouder. The first thing Ian did was open the door to set his diploma on the front passenger seat.
Elwell said Frasier had six “A”s while some had put 21 or 22 A-grade cards into a chance drawing that had a total of 1,725 “A”s. The one that won the car for Frasier was his “A” in robotic systems.
As a final note, before awarding the car, Elwell bemoaned the dearth of good news in the world, but pointed to the graduating class.
“When I look out here, I see hope,” Elwell said. “I see a new generation. I see a whole bunch of folks here ready to make a difference.”
He also asked everyone, with the graduation marking the start of the Memorial Day weekend, to take a moment of silence to think of a relative, someone they know or someone they know of who lost their lives as soldiers.
“That sacrifice, that patriotism, that is the best of America, right there,” Elwell said.