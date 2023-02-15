SNS-atwashpin021523a.jpg

SEBRING — The Wash Pin Players Acting Company from Sebring High School is pleased to announce their 2023 school show, “Pinocchio Commedia,” by Johnny Simons and Dramatic Publishing. The presentation is a Commedia Dell’ Arte Adaptation by Carlo Collodi.

Kaerdi Arthur McGovern is the director of the Wash Pin Players. They are a troupe of exciting young actors who specialize in putting on shows for the youth of Highlands County.

