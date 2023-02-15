SEBRING — The Wash Pin Players Acting Company from Sebring High School is pleased to announce their 2023 school show, “Pinocchio Commedia,” by Johnny Simons and Dramatic Publishing. The presentation is a Commedia Dell’ Arte Adaptation by Carlo Collodi.
Kaerdi Arthur McGovern is the director of the Wash Pin Players. They are a troupe of exciting young actors who specialize in putting on shows for the youth of Highlands County.
“Pinocchio is a delightful tale of the infamous puppet and his adventures told in the classic Commedia Dell’ Arte format. The Commedia is known for its fast-paced Italian nature, complex characters, slapstick comedy and physical buffoonery,” explained McGovern.
The performances are open to the public and will entertain people of all ages. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for shows on Thursday, Feb. 16, Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. There is no charge to attend but donations are greatly appreciated. Community support allows these talented young people the opportunity to present a quality play for everyone to enjoy.
“Our theater outreach performances allow us to make a lasting impression on the youth of the county utilizing the performing arts. Every performance ends with a question and answer session sprinkled with requests for letters reviewing the current performance.
“I interact with the audience and stress the importance of reading and setting academic goals. All of my actors on stage are currently taking upper level honors or college classes. Maintaining academic excellence is important to us.”
Some of the characters in this version of the play include a cricket, a fox, a cat, the wicket puppet master, a donkey and fool, a spirit and of course, Pinocchio and Geppetto.
According to Dramatic Publishing, “The commedia flavor gives the story vigor and makes it entertainment for adults as well as children without losing the charm and significant message of Collodi’s famous story.”
The moto of the Wash Pin Players is: “Theater should be free to all: Short and Tall – Old and Young – Come enjoy and have some fun!”
The play will be held at the Sebring High School Smith Center located at 3514 Kenilworth Ave. in Sebring. You don’t want to miss this evening of fun.