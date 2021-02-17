SEBRING — An Avon Park couple is facing felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a home invasion on Sunday.
Alexa Kataya Hamilton, 23, and Trey Damarcus Taver, 27, — listed in Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports as brother and sister — have each been charged with robbery at a residence by home invasion without a firearm or weapon as well as one charge each of damage to property.
Taver also faces a charge of aggravated stalking, and his property damage charge was listed as a felony for being a second or subsequent offense.
Arrest reports state that the incident took place between 8:55 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. at the Oak Tree Inn on U.S. 27. A resident there told deputies that she woke up when Taver broke into her dwelling, yelling “Where’s the money?” while hitting her and taking her cellular phone.
Allegedly, Hamilton was also there yelling obscenities at the victim. They both fled when confronted by motel staff, reports said.
The victim, who was not injured, according to reports, told deputies she believed the two got in through the front window by pushing in the screen, which was confirmed through video surveillance footage, time stamped 9:04 a.m.
Damage to the screen was listed as $30. The stolen phone was valued at $200. The victim told deputies she already had an active injunction against Taver.
When questioned, Hamilton told deputies she had dropped Taver off at a motel to “see a friend” and that only she and Taver went to look for the friend.