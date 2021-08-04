Norman was sick and tired of being sick and tired. He diabetic for 23 years and was taking 23 different prescription medications. He took about 200 units of insulin per day over six injections. He weighed 298 pounds and his blood sugars were consistently in the 350s. He decided to attend a six-week seminar called Preventing & Reversing Diabetes. By the third night of the program his insulin went from 200 units per day to 50 units per day. After staying on the program for 18 months, Norman went from 23 prescriptions to just seven prescriptions per day and required only two to three shots of insulin per week. Norman lost 98 pounds.
Creation Health of the Avon Park Seventh Day Adventist Church is putting on the same seminar that made such a profound difference in Norman’s life. Presented by Andrew Roquiz, MD, and Daniel Montero, MD, Preventing and Reversing Diabetes will help you reduce your need for diabetic medications or eliminate them altogether. Engage with health coaches and physicians to meet your health goals. Learn from seasoned health cooks on how to cook food that is both tasty and helpful for diabetes. Benefit from a faith-based approach to losing weight.
The information in this seminar would not only benefit diabetics but anyone with prediabetes, high blood pressure, those trying to lose weight or anyone desiring better health.
Preventing & Reversing Diabetes begins Sept. 8, Wednesdays at 6 to 8 p.m. at the Avon Park Seventh Day Adventist Church. Call now to register 863-225-3299.
Seminar includes:
• Food demos
• Light meal
• Recipes
• Workbook
• Cookbook
• Interactive lectures
• Exercise plan
• Health Coaching
Dates: Wednesdays on Sept. 8, 15, 22, 29 Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Avon Park SDA Church, 1410 W Avon Blvd. in Avon Park.
Cost: $75/individual and $99/couple. Registration ends Sept. 1.
Early Bird Discount $55/individual and $79/couple. Early Bird Discount ends August 18. Limited to 25 persons
First come first serve
Register: https://avonparkchurch.eventbrite.com
Phone number: 863.225.3299
Week 1
Unlocking the Key to Diabetes: Understand How This Concept Will Allow You to Prevent and Even Reverse Diabetes.
Week 2
Sweet Danger: How to Deal with Your Sweet Tooth
Week 3
What is Good Fat and Why it Matters
Week 4
Healing Protein: Understanding The Difference Between Harmful and Beneficial Protein.