LAKE PLACID — The Town Council, sitting as the Lake Placid Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), approved three projects to improve streets and sidewalks downtown. Town Administrator Phil Williams presented the estimates for each of the projects.
Excavation Point Inc., which the town hired to pave other town sidewalks and roads, will do the work, Williams said.
- Hendrick Avenue resurfacing project. The $14,085.25 project includes milling and removing a one-inch layer of asphalt along the street. The second part of the job is to lay a new, one-inch layer of asphalt to replace the old. The price excludes permitting, impact fees, bond, surveying, video inspection, any damage or relocation to undesignated underground utilities, testing, sod, landscaping, and irrigation.
- East Main Avenue sidewalk creation. The new concrete sidewalk is to run from in front of the Highlands County Health Department building north toward. The $8,379.84 job consists of removing the old sidewalk, and prepping and planning of the new sidewalk bed. The workers will fix the swale, remove debris, and install Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps.
- The third project – the resurfacing of the alleyway along the railroad tracks – is expected to cost $40,000. According to the plan, the asphalt laying will run from West Belleview Street to the north side of 247 N. Main Ave. The cost includes the improvement of the base and slope as needed, followed by the asphalt overlay of 650 feet of existing asphalt alleyway. The workers will also install a curb along the west side, 600 linear feet of rip-rap for erosion control.
The work beautifies a town that relies on tourism for much of its revenue.
Ken LeBlanc, co-owner of The Cottage Company, a Lake Placid development firm below the railroad easement, said he’s looking forward to the improvements to the alleyway. In fact, he is in the midst of launching the construction of more Journal Plaza shops.
“The entire area will be improved, the alleyway, the easement where U.S. Sugar’s historic train will pull in,” he said. “This will be a great place for tourists to enjoy a meal and have fun.”