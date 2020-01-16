LAKE PLACID — Interlake Boulevard will soon see some needed improvements that might inconvenience pedestrians and motorists for a short time but should be worth it in the end. The changes are part of the East Interlake Boulevard Resurfacing Project.
First, some sidewalks will undergo a “reconstruction” beginning on or about Jan. 27, barring any weather delays, said Stanley W. Merantus, project manager with the Highlands County Board of County Commission.
Merantus estimates the sidewalk refurbishing will take about a week to complete. The sidewalks will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Ajax Paving Industries of Florida will be doing the sidewalk construction and the subsequent milling and resurfacing down Interlake Boulevard.
Ajax Paving Industries of Florida came in with the lowest of two bids, according to Merantus. The paving and the sidewalks bid was $528,687. Through an interlocal agreement with the county, Lake Placid was awarded a Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) grant in the amount of $655,000.
Merantus said the difference in cost will most likely be used in the engineering, design and materials testing that has to be done. He is planning to keep costs below $655,000.
The paving target date is Feb. 24 and the construction should last about five days. The paving will start adjacent to Toby’s Clown Alley, go through town and end at U.S. 27.
During paving, there will be a maintenance of traffic in hopes of keeping the boulevard open for the businesses in the area. The two-lane road may be reduced to one lane at times. Only the travel lanes will be re-paved; the parking areas will not be included.
Ajax is the same company that retrofitted some of the town’s existing sidewalks to be ADA compliant in August 2018. They installed ramps where there were none and created a safer walkway for wheelchairs and pedestrians. A Florida Department of Transportation grant helped to pay for the 2018 repairs, which totaled $193,000.