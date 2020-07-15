“Let’s go sightseeing,” I said to my husband.
We were visiting Colorado for the first time a number of years ago. Like two kids, we hardly knew where to begin.
Pike’s Peak and the Cog Railway introduced us to heights unknown before. In Old Colorado City we imagined how it was in the early West.
Rocky Mountain National Park opened up hiking experiences that surprised us at every turn. Sometimes I just turned around to see the view I had just left behind.
Sightseeing.
It is a wonderful pastime and builds warm memories to cherish…especially when my photographer husband blesses me with reminders in living color.
‘Sight…seeing’ can be done in my own backyard or anywhere I may be. It is ‘sight…seeing’ with the eyes of the soul.
For example, little hearts dangle and dance from a precarious branch. These flowers so intricately designed speak volumes to me of my Creator.
In these Bleeding Hearts I see my Savior’s heart which bled for me on the cross. His arms dangling from cruel spikes as he took my place to conquer sin’s wages of death hardly resemble delicate flowers.
However, in them I see the beauty of God’s everlasting, matchless love. A tiny flower reminding me of sacrifice and joy.
Grey skies and burgeoning clouds roll in to water the earth showering refreshment on all living things. I sense God’s healing balm as the landscape is cleansed and rejuvenated.
Looking at the mighty mountains is like seeing God flex his muscles. I think of his steadfastness, vitality, perseverance, and magnitude. Within the cleft of the Rock I find refuge.
Psalm 91: 1-2 NKJV declares, “He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty…He is my refuge and my fortress; my God, in Him I will trust.”
This is ‘sight…seeing’ at its best.
Instead of just looking with our physical eyes, our spiritual eyes embrace another dimension…the reality of the Creator behind his creation.
I will always remember Colorado’s night skies draped in stars…like a deep, dense layer of velvet displaying diamonds.
When we step out on our porch here in North Carolina on a clear evening, the magnificence of the lights in the night sky leaves us breathless. In that brilliance I see the One who will one day be our light as it says in Revelation 22: 5.
“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament shows His handiwork,” says Psalm 19: 1.
So, go ‘sight…seeing’ wherever you are. And see with eyes of faith. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun for 31 years, resided in Sebring for 28 years; now living in North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.