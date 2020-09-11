SEBRING — On Friday night, someone or a group of people took all the Joe Biden political signs and banners from a Sebring neighborhood.
John Rousch of Sebring said several Biden signs, including his yard sign and banner on his camper, got stolen last Friday where he lives.
“It’s the last thing we expected to have happen in this neighborhood,” Rousch said of the Harder Hall area. “Nobody gets uptight about it. It wouldn’t be anyone from this neighborhood. We all get along. We all look out for each other. That’s just the way we are in this neighborhood.”
Recently, someone also has spray-painted over large Donald Trump signs posted both on U.S. 27 and Sparta Road, while others took or damaged Biden signs on Sebring Parkway.
One of the vandalized Trump signs, on U.S. 27 at the west end of Lakeview Drive, has since been refurbished with an American flag.
Rousch said he replaced his banner with two: One in a tamper-resistant frame with a sign saying, “Smile. You’re on camera,” and the other by a light sensor. His new yard sign is 12 feet up in a tree.
Vandalized and stolen political signs have drawn attention from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
“Guess this is a message we are going to have to put out every election season from now on because people don’t know how to behave like rational adults,” said a post on the Sheriff’s Office main social media account.
Taking somebody’s sign is theft. Defacing somebody’s sign is criminal mischief. Both are misdemeanors, said Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel. It may sound minor, but either one can land someone in the Highlands County Jail for 60 days.
While some of the stolen or damaged signs have been in neighborhoods, those on local highways are highly visible, especially on U.S. 27.
“The way you should express your opinion is by voting,” Dressel said, “but don’t go to someone else’s property and steal their sign or deface their sign. There is no excuse for committing a crime. Have a discussion with your neighbor, if you don’t like their sign. Go talk to them like adults.”
“The bottom line is this,” the post stated. “If it’s not yours, don’t mess with it. You should have learned this when you were about 3 years old.”
Heads of local chapters for both national parties have condemned theft and damage to signs.
“We certainly do not approve of that. We don’t approve of our signs messed with, either. Most people don’t realize that it’s against the law,” said L. Kirstin Heads, the head precinct committee person for the Democratic Party of Highlands County. “We certainly would never ever approve of that.”
Kathy Rapp, chair of the Republican Party of Highlands County, agreed.
“It is very disappointing,” said Rapp, who doesn’t want to replace the signs. “I don’t want to cover it up. I want to bring attention to it. If [others] want to speak out that’s fine, but to destroy something — first of all, it’s against the law, it is vandalism. Speak out by going out to vote. That’s the American way.”
Some residents haven’t seen any vandalism at all.
{p dir=”ltr”}”No one messes with mine in my neighborhood,” said Samantha Waddell, a Trump supporter with three signs at her home.
{p dir=”ltr”}Tom Thump Barrett of Sebring said all people have a right to practice politics in public.
“Someone stole my neighbor’s Biden sign, which is not cool,” Barrett said. “We are all Trump supporters, but my friend and neighbor has a right to display his support.”
“I think all signs should be free to be displayed no matter which party you choose,” Shelley McConnell Dawes said.
Deborah Steward said someone ran over the Biden sign in her mother’s yard.
“She put it back, then they stole it,” Steward said. “She got a new one, so far so good, but it has only been a couple of weeks.”
{p dir=”ltr”}A local landowner, who preferred to be anonymous, said she and her husband had Biden signs on Sebring Parkway and New Life Way, only to have them taken or damaged.
{p dir=”ltr”}They wanted to put up a big sign, but have opted not to do that.
Patrick Markland, a Biden supporter, said he’s already lost 12 signs, and counting. He put the 12th sign 20 feet up on a telephone pole; it was spray-painted in 24 hours.
“[The] following day, I put another one five feet higher than that one and within 24 hours it was gone,” Markland said. “I feel that we should be able to campaign how we want to without having a problem.”
He said he is surrounded by Trump signs and flags and that doesn’t bother him.
“This country needs unity, not more division,” Markland said. “Ultimately, we are all on the same team.”
{div class=”clearfix _o46 _3erg _29_7 direction_ltr text_align_ltr”}{div id=”js_ka” class=”_3058 _ui9 _hh7 _6ybn _s1- _52mr _3oh-” data-tooltip-content=”10:04 AM” data-hover=”tooltip” data-tooltip-position=”left”}{div class=”_aok”}He said for every sign stolen, he’s donating $50 to the ACLU and to the Democratic Party.{/div}{div class=”_aok”} {/div}{div class=”_aok”}”They can steal our signs, but they can’t steal our vote,” Markland said.{/div}{/div}{/div}
Patti Bennett Brock said she found it “pretty sad” for people to steal or damage signs of a candidate they don’t like.
Wes Linscott asked whether anyone thought posting a political sign would affect someone’s choice of candidate, and Laura Webber Hamm also said she never really understood the need to fly flags or post signs.
“It will not change anyone’s mind on how they choose to vote,” Hamm said. “Just go vote in November.”
Shelly Browning Mercure also questions the wisdom of signs in national elections.
“Who you vote for president is not really anybody else’s business,” Mercure said. “I mean, it’s not like you don’t know who is running. It’s either Trump or it’s Biden or it’s the independent person. And with all the hate between parties, why would you even leave yourself open for being a target?”
{p dir=”ltr”}The Sheriff’s Office gave several alternatives to targeting political signs, such as making people get registered to vote and do so in the election.
{p dir=”ltr”}They can write a letter to the editor of the local newspaper, and people can also post their own signs or fly flags at home, or put flags and bumper stickers on their cars.
{p dir=”ltr”}Other suggestions included “a 37-paragraph Facebook rant” about the other candidate, hiring a skywriter to promote your candidate, and face tattoos of either name with a slash through the name you don’t like.
{p dir=”ltr”}Of course, people can just vote on Nov. 3. Those who haven’t registered have until Oct. 5 to sign up.