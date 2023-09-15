A jury on Tuesday convicted former Heartland Christian Academy coach Jack Howard Charles III of one count of battery and four counts of lewd molestation of female academy students.
The crimes occurred between November 2018 and January 2019, when Charles, then 27, hugged and groped several 15-year-old girls.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, who presided over the one-day trial, has delayed sentencing until prosecutors complete a presentence investigation. The report looks at any past crimes and other details that help a judge determine an appropriate sentence. In the meantime, Howard will remain in jail and could receive up to 60 years in the Florida state prison system, Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said.
“The State Attorney’s Office makes a recommendation at the time of sentencing using the presentence investigation,” he said. “We also talk to victims to see what they believe is appropriate.”
His jailing followed a day of emotional testimony by three former Heartland Christian Academy students, now in their 20s. Each took the stand and described how, during the school day, Howard would ask for a hug when no one was around, then grab their buttocks and in one case, a victim’s crotch. He also rubbed one middle-school student’s face against his own crotch. She told the jury that Howard rubbed her face for about 15-30 seconds until he abruptly pushed her away when another student entered the room. A third victim described Howard checking a sports injury on her thigh but putting his hand on her private area.
One former student broke down in tears on the stand, leading Cowden to call a brief recess.
Heartland Christian Academy Director Rebekah Kogelschatz told the jury that she called Howard at his home after school on Jan. 8, 2019 — the day the students alerted teachers and police – and told him he wasn’t needed at the school.
“I told him he was no longer allowed on campus,” she told the jury. “He never returned to campus. He was terminated.”
Highlands Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhardt called each of the victims to the stand to tell the jury what Howard had done. Each described Howard’s groping, which occurred in his office off the gymnasium and other areas of the school.
“He told me to touch his private area,” one victim told the jury. “It was in the gym. He asked, ‘Can I get a hug?’ I said no, but he grabbed my hand and tried to make me touch his thing.”
Another former student said Howard asked her, “When can I (expletive) you?”
Several of the molestations occurred while Howard oversaw female students in a time-out room known as “silent lunch.”
According to Kogelschatz, youngsters who talked or acted out in class had to eat their lunch in silence as a teacher sat in the room with them. The school director said Howard at one point was assigned to oversee “silent lunch.”
Howard would buy fast food from the outside for the teen-aged students – which also is forbidden. The victims said the food was Howard’s way of befriending them.
“He started buying me food from outside of the school, and he told us not to tell anybody,” a victim told the jury. “He would do things to get me into the silent lunch. Mr. Howerd would tell us the day before to come the next day.”
At one point, Howard moved the only male student delegated to silent lunch into the hallway outside the room. By forcing the male student to eat out in the hall, Howard was left alone with a female victim, the victim testified.
Yohance McCoy, Howard’s attorney, asked the victims if anyone had witnessed Howard touching them inappropriately. Each said they’d been alone, and in one case, a teacher was nearby but did not witness the event, a victim told him.
McCoy also suggested the girls might know each other and had exaggerated what Howard had done. The victims knew of each other, but responded that they did not socialize.
Howard also took the stand in his defense.
The coach denied buying fast food for the victims and denied the groping allegations.
McCoy asked Howard, “Did you express to any female students any kind of sexual relations you wanted with them? Hugging on students in hallways and classrooms ... things of that nature?”
Howard responded, “No sir.”
“Why would they come in here and say that?” McCoy asked.
Howard responded, “I don’t know.”
On cross examination, Lenhardt asked Howard if he had told anyone the teens thought he was “the cool teacher.”
“You said students thought you were attractive,” Lenhardt prompted Howard.
He responded, “It was just … you hear around school. Listening to conversations they have. Some of the students, I hear them having conversations outside of my office.”