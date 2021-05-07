SEBRING — Te’Naura Simmons received this year’s Janette “Jani” Seamans Branham Memorial Scholarship, which she plans to use to train for nursing.
“Thank you all for this scholarship,” Simmons told members of the Highlands County Bar Association during the Zoom call that stood in for the usual annual Law Day luncheon. “I’ve been through a lot, in general, growing up.”
She ended by saying this made her feel really blessed, and thanked them again.
Last June, when her grandmother got sick, Simmons started caring for her, said Andres Oliveros, local attorney on the committee to choose the award recipient. When he asked why she chose nursing, she said she had learned from the experience that she liked caring for others.
“Putting myself at risk for other people, I wouldn’t mind doing that,” Simmons said. She added, “Everybody needs help.”
Oliveros told the Highlands News-Sun that her grandmother, still not well, needed around-the-clock care and is now in a nursing home. That hasn’t left Simmons feeling daunted, however.
“Her greatest strength is her desire to help her community,” Oliveros said.
Simmons has kept herself busy the way an Avon Park High School student can. She’s volunteered and participated with the Student Government Association; the cheer program; her church youth choir, praise team and usher board, and has put in 15-20 hours a week at two part-time jobs.
Other recipients Thursday of local bar association awards were:
- John. K. McClure, who received the Judge. J. David Langford Professionalism Award.
- Shannon L. Nash, who received the Judge Clifton M. Kelly Award, for dedication to educating children about the law.
- Steven Houchin — Highlands County Bar Association Law Day Award.
Houchin, who retires from the State Attorney’s Office this summer, started his career as an intern at the Public Defender’s Office.
After being hired there for a year or two, Houchin learned he had more affinity for the prosecution side of the courtroom and was hired by the State Attorney’s Office.
Houchin, who has rarely sought the spotlight in his career, led the prosecution on the murder trial of Michael Branham, charged with shooting his estranged wife, Janette, to death on July 26, 2005.
Shortly after her death, the Highlands County Bar Association named a college scholarship award after Janette Branham. The award is now endowed by a foundation to ensure it always has funds to provide a two-year degree from South Florida State College to all award recipients.