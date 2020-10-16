One of the many challenges teachers face is taking their lesson material and presenting it in a way that is easily understood. For advanced technical subjects, it becomes an even greater challenge. An effective method to accomplish this is to relate the lesson to something the students can see in their everyday lives.
Our high school aviation curriculum has many complicated concepts and a great deal of technical information. Think back to the time you are sitting in the cabin of the commercial airline with a hundred or more of your fellow passengers. How does this big mass of metal get up in the air and stay there?
Currently our aviation program is using a very comprehensive high school aviation curriculum developed by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA). Our school district was one of the early adopters of the program and now hundreds of students all across the nation are involved. It is blended in with what we have been using in our high school aviation program in since 1998. We have a very complete curriculum, and this is where it becomes challenging.
There is so much material to cover it is easy to get lost in the details and minutia resulting in the students getting lost and disengaged. You can have the most complete curriculum but if the students cannot grasp it, you are “grounded” and your lessons are not taking off anywhere to the land of understanding. Add the challenge of teaching remotely and the degree of difficulty is increased.
On Monday, I decided to break it into a few basic areas. You can follow along with the lesson by doing what I asked the students to do as you read this article. Take a deep breath and blow on the back of your hand. What did you feel? You felt air. You can’t see it, but you know it is there. What happened when, as a kid, you “flew” your hand out the car window before we lived with car air-conditioning keeping the windows closed. Without air, we don’t fly. We manipulate it, cause it to flow over a wing at different angles and speeds to create lift. We learn that cooler air is more dense than hot air and helps a wing and an air-breathing engine perform better. Getting this concept of the air on the back of your hand is the preamble to concepts of density altitude, angle of attack, and stalls.
Next step: Lick the back of your hand and blow on it. What did you feel? Did it feel cooler? You just discovered weather. Water evaporating into the atmosphere rises and cools as it gains altitude and then forms clouds. Of course, the main culprit of our weather is the sun, as it heats up the surface of the Earth, causing air to rise and bodies of water to evaporate. Air masses of heated or cooler air move around, collide with each other and the excitement begins with our storms and regular afternoon showers.
The other two components of learning to fly are the pilot and the aircraft. These two interact with the air and the weather. Let’s start first with the aircraft. There are many kinds designed for various purposes. The type of aircraft will determine what training a pilot will need. The more sophisticated the aircraft, the more involved is the training. The pilot needs to understand the aircraft systems and how to inspect those systems and the aircraft structure. This is accomplished in the “pre-flight.”
All pilots begin learning the basics with a single engine “trainer.” They learn about air and weather and how to control (fly) the aircraft. In addition to the physical part of flying the plane, the individual pilot has to have the right attitude. Do they fly enough to stay skilled and can they make sound decisions and understand risk? Can they stay on the ground and wait out bad weather instead of pushing forward in marginal conditions?
Are the pilots physically sound for their flight? Are they well rested and not under the influence of any cold medicine of other drug that may affect their aeronautical decision making?
So, here are the basics: air, weather, aircraft and the pilot. Developing an understanding of how all four relate to each other will provide a general understanding of learning how to fly. Now, stop blowing on your hand and put your mask back on.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.